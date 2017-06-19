Gwyneth Paltrow has the most organized playroom we've ever seen

share tweet pin email

Talk about organization goals. We’ve already oohed and ahhed at Gwyneth Paltrow’s ultraorganized pantry, but now we’re ogling her playroom, which features the most beautiful rainbow color scheme.

The Oscar-winning actress and Goop CEO enlisted Nashville-based organization service The Home Edit to help her get her Hamptons home in order.

thehomeedit/Instagram/NBC

They were the ones who did the now-famous pantry, and recently shared snaps of the gorgeous playroom.

“We just spent the most INCREDIBLE few days at @gwynethpaltrow's Hamptons house,” they posted on Instagram. “Our favorite project from the trip (and of all time) was the playroom.”

The room features two walls of bookshelves with activities (like board games and a globe) on the left and leisure (like books and plush animals) on the right. To organize it even more, they created zones for reading, games, art, crafts and science.

“We categorized books and stuffed animals by color so that everything is easy to find (not to mention pretty to look at),” they added. The result is a beautiful crisp white room with strategically placed pops of color. We just wonder how long the meticulous organization will actually last once a kid gets into it.

Paltrow’s children, Apple and Moses, are 13 and 11 respectively, so perhaps they’ll be a little more tidy than, say, a toddler might be.

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Feeling inspired to make your own playroom this gorgeous? You can find the products and custom labels on The Home Edit’s website.