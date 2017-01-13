Gwen Stefani lists the home she shared with ex Gavin Rossdale — see inside

No doubt these walls hold fond family memories, but Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale are more than ready to let their old home go. The price tag: $35 million.
After reportedly shopping the nearly 12,000-square-foot estate around offline, the former couple has officially listed it with Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker.
The compound comes with a pedigree. Stefani and Rossdale bought the 7-bedroom, 11-bath home from hospitality honcho Sam Nazarian, who bought it from Jennifer Lopez, as Variety’s Real Estalker pointed out.
Although the property sits outside Beverly Hills proper, it shares the illustrious 90210 ZIP code — along with the luxury of the rich and famous.
To wit: a 250-foot-long private driveway, a tennis court, pool, spa and guesthouse.
Inside, it’s loaded with all the Stefani-style glamour you’d expect from the place she called home since 2006.
The foyer is decked out in black-and-white patterns on the floor and walls — a nice match with the starkly modern, black-and-white striped kitchen.
The double-height living room features a floor-to-ceiling, black marble fireplace, and city and mountain views. An outdoor living room offers the same comforts without the walls.
Stunning views are also part of the master bedroom experience, which includes another fireplace and a master bath with a view-facing alcove for the giant soaking tub.
Take a tour of the neighborhood.
