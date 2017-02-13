See inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cozy California home

With three new movies hitting theaters this spring, Hollywood super-couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been busier than usual — and that’s not counting moving out of the home they just sold for $6.9 million in the celebrity-rich Pacific Palisades, California.
They lived for 12 years in this colorful, comfortable home, which is filled with light from French doors and oversized skylights.
Hawn’s sunny disposition shines through in the country kitchen, which is vibrant in red, cream and blue patterns. It features a farmhouse sink, an ample center island and enough space for a large table.
The kitchen and a skylit living room with gorgeous built-in bookcases open onto the lushly landscaped backyard with a swimming pool, spa and entertaining area.
The home’s 6,400 square feet boast three first-floor bedrooms, including a romantic master suite with a fireplace, spa tub, dry sauna and dual closets. A guest suite offers vaulted ceilings and a loft.
Exercise in the home gym like Hawn, whose first movie in more than a decade, “Snatched” co-starring Amy Schumer, is due out in May. This upstairs room is where Hawn does Pilates, jumps on a trampoline while recording for Instagram and takes in the fruits of her efforts in full-wall mirrors.
Hawn and Russell sold their Malibu beach house a few years ago, and they still own a ranch in Colorado and a vineyard in Southern California. He’s doing promotions for two upcoming movies, “Fast 8” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
The listing agent was Kimberley Pfeiffer of Coldwell Banker.
Photos from Zillow listing.
