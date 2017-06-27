Chip and Joanna Gaines sure do have the magic touch.
A 1,050 square-foot shotgun house the duo renovated on Season 3 of HGTV’s "Fixer Upper" is now hitting the market for a whopping $950,000. That equals to about $905 a square foot.
Featuring one bedroom and one bathroom on 0.15 acres of land, the house may not seem worthy of the extreme price tag — especially considering it's only appraised for tax purposes at $132,010, according to a report on the Waco Tribune-Herald.
But owners Cameron and Jessica Bell see it as an investment opportunity for whomever buys it. After all, it’s been making them money for a while now. The home was intended as a place for Cameron to stay during business trips, but he said in a recent interview that he received such an enthusiastic response on Airbnb for the times he wasn't in town, that he now stays with his parents when he needs a place to crash. They’ve been renting it out for $325 a night, and it’s stayed rented at over 90 percent occupancy.
“It is within walking distance to The Magnolia Store and the Silos,” listing agent Jennifer Roberts with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, told TODAY Home. “It is also very close to Baylor's football field and would be a great opportunity for that die-hard Baylor Bears fan.”
Besides the great location, there’s something to be said about that "Fixer Upper" fame. The home was a standout episode for the series, as it was one of the most dramatic renovations to date.
The 1920s abandoned house had been overrun with critters and was pretty much falling apart, but the team turned the crumbling property into an adorable livable space.
Some of the updates included installing hardwood floors, adding floor length windows and shuffling the floor plan a bit to make it more practical. They also added a loft for additional living space and gave the exterior a complete makeover.
There’s no question that the house is a pretty piece of property now, but some skeptics are wondering if the owners are asking too much for it. Considering they’ve already got $40,000 worth of rentals booked on the calendar right now, maybe it really will pay for itself in no time.
Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'
One of the home made over by Chip and Joanna Gaines on "Fixer Upper" is on the market! Take a tour.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
One of the homes made over by Chip and Joanna Gaines. They converted a barn into a gorgeous home during Season 3 of "Fixer Upper" on HGTV.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The Texas home went on the market in April 2017 for $1.2 million dollars.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The home still has signature "shabby chic" touches that Joanna Gaines is known for.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The house is 2,700 square feet and looks just as it did after the "Fixer Upper" episode.
The dining room seats up to 16 people.
The dining room seats up to 16 people.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
Joanna Gaines is famous for her use of shiplap on walls, and the dining room definitely got the treatment.
The home was originally a horse barn.
The home was originally a horse barn.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The home sits on 16 acres of land that's covered in trees and includes a private lake.
The home has numerous sitting areas on its main floor.
The home has numerous sitting areas on its main floor.
We love the shabby chic decor.
We love the shabby chic decor.
The chandelier is another beautiful touch from Joanna Gaines.
The chandelier is another beautiful touch from Joanna Gaines.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The eclectic kitchen mixes rustic features, like the kitchen island, with other contemporary elements.
The countertops are made from concrete.
The countertops are made from concrete.
The home is filled with decorations chosen by Joanna Gaines.
The home is filled with decorations chosen by Joanna Gaines.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
All of the home's decorations were chosen by Joanna Gaines, the listing agent said in a press release.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The Gaines installed a patterned backsplash along with a vent hood that's actually made from wood.
The barn door is a nod to the building's original purpose.
The barn door is a nod to the building's original purpose.
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
"I wanted the living room to feel cozy," Joanna Gaines said on her blog, MagnoliaMarket.com.
This room was designed for the family's son.
This room was designed for the family's son.
He loved Legos, as evident by the Lego wall.
He loved Legos, as evident by the Lego wall.
The home has five bedrooms in total.
The home has five bedrooms in total.
Another bedroom in the "Barndominium."
Another bedroom in the "Barndominium."
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
Joanna Gaines said on her blog that she wanted to give the stair rail a "modern barn feel."
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom.
It comes complete with a laundry room ready for a busy family.
It comes complete with a laundry room ready for a busy family.
What a stunning home!
What a stunning home!Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty