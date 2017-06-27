share tweet pin email

Chip and Joanna Gaines sure do have the magic touch.

A 1,050 square-foot shotgun house the duo renovated on Season 3 of HGTV’s "Fixer Upper" is now hitting the market for a whopping $950,000. That equals to about $905 a square foot.

Picture It Sold/Carol Embry The one bedroom, one bathroom house is worth a whole lot more than it used to.

Featuring one bedroom and one bathroom on 0.15 acres of land, the house may not seem worthy of the extreme price tag — especially considering it's only appraised for tax purposes at $132,010, according to a report on the Waco Tribune-Herald.

But owners Cameron and Jessica Bell see it as an investment opportunity for whomever buys it. After all, it’s been making them money for a while now. The home was intended as a place for Cameron to stay during business trips, but he said in a recent interview that he received such an enthusiastic response on Airbnb for the times he wasn't in town, that he now stays with his parents when he needs a place to crash. They’ve been renting it out for $325 a night, and it’s stayed rented at over 90 percent occupancy.

Picture It Sold/Carol Embry Classic "Fixer Upper" charm is apparent in the house's decor.

“It is within walking distance to The Magnolia Store and the Silos,” listing agent Jennifer Roberts with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, told TODAY Home. “It is also very close to Baylor's football field and would be a great opportunity for that die-hard Baylor Bears fan.”

Picture It Sold/Carol Embry The couple has never actually lived in the house — they’ve been renting it out for $325 a night.

Besides the great location, there’s something to be said about that "Fixer Upper" fame. The home was a standout episode for the series, as it was one of the most dramatic renovations to date.

Picture It Sold/Carol Embry “It is within walking distance to The Magnolia Store and the Silos,” the listing agent said.

The 1920s abandoned house had been overrun with critters and was pretty much falling apart, but the team turned the crumbling property into an adorable livable space.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines: Why we're proud to help Waco Play Video - 4:53 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines: Why we're proud to help Waco Play Video - 4:53

Some of the updates included installing hardwood floors, adding floor length windows and shuffling the floor plan a bit to make it more practical. They also added a loft for additional living space and gave the exterior a complete makeover.

Picture It Sold/Carol Embry The price tag, a whopping $950,000, equals about $905 a square foot.

There’s no question that the house is a pretty piece of property now, but some skeptics are wondering if the owners are asking too much for it. Considering they’ve already got $40,000 worth of rentals booked on the calendar right now, maybe it really will pay for itself in no time.