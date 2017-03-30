See what this shack looks like after Chip and Joanna Gaines had their way with it

share tweet pin email

'Fixer Upper' recently aired its Season 4 finale, and it did not disappoint.

Chip and Joanna Gaines helped give the show’s producer Michael Matsumoto and his family a stunning home in Crawford, Texas, but the dramatic makeover required a little bit more than some elbow grease.

HGTV The exterior of the Matsumoto house before renovations.

Jennifer Boomer/Getty Images The exterior of the Matsumoto's renovated home.

Dubbed “The Little Shack on the Prairie” by Chip, the house was completely abandoned and deteriorating. But the property and surrounding land made it a desirable purchase for the Matsumotos. And if anyone trusts Chip and Joanna, it’s their coworker.

HGTV The Matsumoto house before renovations, as seen on Fixer Upper. (Before)

This home renovation was a little different from the others in the fact that they deconstructed the original structure and repurposed the materials to build an open floor plan with a combined kitchen and living area that features vaulted ceilings and exposed wood.

Jennifer Boomer/Getty Images As seen on Fixer Upper, the main room of the Matsumoto's remodeled home has an open concept floor plan, a concrete island and vaulted ceilings. (After)

Joanna didn’t hold back on the shiplap for the interior, giving the home an industrial farm feel. The crisp white walls contrast well with the exposed wood beams dark stained wood floors.

The stunning kitchen features a large island with waterfall concrete countertops, suspended industrial shelving and extra tall cabinets. Black-framed bar stools add a contemporary touch and match the cabinet hardware and shelving.

Jennifer Boomer/Getty Images As seen on Fixer Upper, the living room of the renovated Matsumoto house has shiplap walls, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. (After)

In the living room, Joanna added a sleek and modern black and white area rug, topped with a dark charcoal sofa where the family can pile in together. A vintage map hangs on the wall above, providing a unique and striking backdrop for the room.

See more pictures of the dramatic home makeover at HGTV.