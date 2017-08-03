share tweet pin email

Joanna Gaines is the co-star (with husband Chip) of HGTV's huge hit "Fixer Upper," but we have to wonder if a little one-upper'ing is going on in their household.

HGTV Joanna Gaines on "Fixer Upper."

That's because while we all know Chip is coming out with his own memoir in October, "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff," we've just now learned that Joanna is also working on a new book!

Day 1 of shooting images for my design book! I got so giddy when we captured the first few photos. We have been preparing for this book for so long and I'm excited to finally see it take shape. It will be a deep dive into all things home and design with lots of pretty details. I can't wait to share it with you! ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Of course, any book rivalry is done with love, and Joanna's doesn't appear to be a memoir anyway. As she noted in an Instagram post on Wednesday, it looks to be a book about great design, and based on the photo, it should include at least one picture of a grandfather clock.

She also posted a short video of herself arranging a plant for a photo that will probably appear in the book, and getting a little frustrated in the process:

This is what getting the perfect shot really looks like... #designbook A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Chip, 42, and Joanna, 39, collaborated on a previous book, "The Magnolia Story" in 2016. As of now, Joanna's book doesn't seem to have a title.

The pair have done amazingly well, considering they're parents to four children, host a TV show and are able to squeeze in book writing. But as they told People magazine earlier this year, "hard work" is the secret ingredient to their marriage.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Chip and Joanna Gaines: taking over homes, TV and now books!

"Marriage requires effort and time and talking and connecting," Joanna said then. "You have to maintain it."

Amen to that!

