Feeling cramped? Tips and tricks to make your small space seem larger

Feeling a little cooped up? Matt Bean of Men’s Health stopped by TODAY to share some tips and tricks to reclaim your small space — from making a room look bigger with a monochromatic color palette to maximizing underutilized storage space.
Feeling cramped? Learn tricks to make your small space seem largerPlay Video - 3:04
Feeling cramped? Learn tricks to make your small space seem largerPlay Video - 3:04
More video
Pops of color, shades of green: Hottest home trends of 2017
See the tiny library that sits in the woods of upstate New York
New Year’s Eve party ideas to keep your guests well entertained and fed
Watch 2 designers vie to create New Year’s Eve spaces for only $250
Think Modularly
If you have one big, solid piece of furniture, that's it — you're stuck with it. Think about getting a loveseat rather than a full sofa or sectional, and then and have modular pieces that are more versatile depending on your needs.
Elston Linen Sloped Track Loveseat by MID-CENTURY LIVING, Overstock.com, $457.99
Similarly, nesting tables like these really help maximize space. They store easily within each other, but remain accessible whenever you need extra table space.
Glossy White/Chrome Metal 2-piece Nesting Table Set, Overstock.com, $133.49
Add Personality With Texture
A monochromatic color palette helps create the illusion of space, while allowing you to add personality to that foundation with texture and color. Overstock.com has a great assortment of home products at every price-point.
A pillow like this would add a great pop of color to a room designed in shades of gray.
Decorative 18-inch Creek Throw Pillow Shell, Overstock.com, $22.52
This rug ties the room together and adds personality and texture while staying in the same color family.
Safavieh Handmade Moroccan Chatham Gray/ Ivory Wool Rug, Overstock.com, $103.49
Maximize Storage Space
This ottoman has room for storage and is also comfy enough to be used when you need additional seating.
Safavieh Small Black Manhattan Storage Bench, Overstock.com, $239.61
Think Vertically
Vertical shelving is a great way to organize. Not only does a piece like this one from Target take up a smaller footprint than a traditional bookcase, it drives the eye upwards creating the illusion of height in a small space.
Darley BookCase – Vintage Oak – Threshold™, Target, $74
Use Multi-Purpose Pieces
Move this rolling desk out of the way if you need more room on the floor, or pull it away from the wall, throw a tablecloth on top and use it as a serving station or dining table.
Go-Cart Carbon Rolling Console Table, CB2 $169
Conquer Clutter
Clutter is one of the biggest challenges to overcome in small spaces. Prevent your tables, shelves and desk from becoming a dumping ground.
These modern office accessories from poppin come in a wide variety of colors and look especially chic in a home office.
White Starter Set, poppin, $40
As the name suggests, The Container Store is a great resource for storage solutions.
Cappuccino Fabric Parker Storage Boxes, The Container Store, $29-$59
Whitewashed Wooden Storage Bins with Handles, The Container Store, $12.99-$24.99