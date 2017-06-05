It's time to shop for Father's Day! 31 deals to use this month

share tweet pin email

This is the time of year to spoil your dad for Father’s Day, and he'd be so proud if you took advantage of a good deal. Here are some great June deals to help you book a relaxing family vacation, freshen up your home décor or give him the gift of a great workout.

Home deals

June is a great time of year to spruce up your home. Whether you’re looking to add some new flowers to your garden or replace a weathered sofa in your family room, the savings are big at a variety of retailers.

1. ProFlowers

Save up to 45 percent off 100 blooms of Peruvian lilies and get a vase and box of chocolates with the purchase. You can also get discounts on select bouquets of multi-colored roses and mums.

100 Blooms of Peruvian Lilies, $20, ProFlowers

2. JCPenney

Get 25 percent off all sofas, love seats, armchairs, kitchen tables and kitchen chairs through June 6.

3-Piece Sofa Sectional, $1500, JCPenney

3. Sears

Save up to $10 off select indoor and outdoor potted plants.

4. Walmart

Save up to $16 off select indoor potted plants.

Delray Plants Mass Cane, $13, Walmart

5. AllModern

Save up to 65 percent off select accent chairs, sofas, sectionals and select dining chairs.

6. Home Depot

Get up to 20 percent off select sectionals, sofas, armchairs, ottomans and love seats.

7. Overstock

Save up to 35 percent off select sofas, chairs and love seats. You can also get discounts of up to 35 percent off select kitchen chairs and tables.

5-Piece Rectangular Dining Set, $445, Overstock

Father's Day deals

Whether your dad is a handyman or a sports fanatic, you’ll be sure to score some impressive savings on everything from drills to tennis rackets all month long.

8. Ace Hardware

Buy a Craftsman four-drawer rolling tool cabinet for $300 and get a Craftsman tool chest for free. You can also find savings of $30 on select DeWalt driver kits. You can also get a $50 gift card pluss $100 off your purchase when you buy a Traeger pro-series wood pellet grill.

Craftsman 4-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet, $300, Ace Hardware

9. Sears

Save up to $50 off select Craftsman tool sets, chainsaws and garden trimmers through June 10.

10. Lowes

Save up to $30 off select tool kits from DeWalt and Dremel, $50 off select combo grills and $20 off select gas grills. The deals run from June 8 - June 14.

11. True Value

Save up to 25 percent off select screwdriver sets through June 13.

12. Kmart

Now through June 17, save up to $25 off select gas grills.

4 Burner Gas Grill, $240, Kmart

At-home gym equipment and memberships

Warmer temperatures mean more people will be exercising outside instead of heading to the gym. As a result, many retailers will be offering treadmills, ellipticals and other sweat-inducing staples at a discount this month. This is also a great time of year to negotiate gym membership rates if you’re thinking of joining a traditional fitness facility.

13. Dick's Sporting Goods

Get $200 off select Bowflex trainers and up to 50 percent off select treadmills. You can also find savings of up to 46 percent off select elliptical machines through June 30.

Bowflex Max Trainer, $1000, Dick's Sporting Goods

14. Walmart

Save up to $145 off select treadmills and up to $220 off select ellipticals while supplies last.

15. Blink Fitness

Now through June 11, join any Blink Fitness gym for just $5 down on their premium memberships and get the rest of the month free.

Family fun deals

Thinking of booking a last-minute summer trip with the family, but don’t want to break the bank? If you’re flexible with travel dates and destinations, June is a good time to take advantage of off-season travel deals both domestically and internationally. Bonus: You can capture family memories with a new but discounted camera or camcorder.

16. Best Buy

Now through June 17, save $50 off select GoPro cameras. Deals for select Sony camcorders run through June 24 and you can save up to $300 off select DSLR cameras through the end of the month.

Sony Handycam Camcorder, $180, Best Buy

17. Costco

Now through June 25, save $50 off select Panasonic cameras.

18. Walmart

Save up to $450 off select Sony camcorders and up to $10 off select point and shoot cameras while supplies last.

19. Regal Cinema

Now through Aug. 1, kids and adults can catch a variety of summer movies for just $1 a ticket. This nine week festival takes place at 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

20. Harkins Theaters

Kids can catch a G or PG-rated movie once a week for 10 weeks with each ticket costing less than $1. This promotion lasts until the tickets sell out.

21. Marcus Theaters

From June 11 - Aug. 17, kids and adults can see a favorite summer flick for just $3 at 10 a.m. every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. The theater will also offer discounted specials on popcorn and drinks.

22. JCPenney

Save anywhere from 50 to 60 percent off men's and women's swimwear.

23. Lord & Taylor

Now through June 19, save up to 48 percent on select women's swimwear and up to 30 percent off select men's swimwear.

Logo Swim Trunks, $11, Lord & Taylor

24. Macy's

Now through June 7, save up to 40 percent off men's and women's swimwear.

25. Dick's Sporting Goods

Now through June 10, save $200 off select mountain bikes, up to 50 percent off select tennis rackets and up to 60 percent off select golf clubs. You can also save up to $100 off select kayaks and 50 percent off select camping tents.

26. Bass Pro Shops

Now through June 18, save up to $20 off select fishing reels.

27. Sears

Save $20 off select fishing rods and lines and $30 off select tents while supplies last.

Okuma Ceymar Spinning Combo with 30 Size Reel, $66, Sears

Travel deals

Get out there! Tons of sites are offering great deals this month on international and domestic travel, so now could be the time to finally book that dream vacation.

28. Expedia

Save up to 30 percent off hotels in international destinations such as India, the Philippines and China if you book now and travel later this summer.

29. Viking River Cruises

Now through June 20, get two-for-one cruise fares and free international airfare on select 2017 and 2018 river and ocean cruises to France, Amsterdam or Budapest.

Danube Waltz Cruise, From $1999, Viking River Cruises

30. Hotels.com

Now through July 23, save up to 50 percent off hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois and Paris, France if you book now and travel before July 23.

31. Trivago.com

Save up to 50 percent off select hotel prices in Hawaii if you book a trip now and travel later this summer. You can also save up to 40 percent off select hotels in Mexico if you book and travel now.

