We can only imagine the dinner parties this place can hold!

Carrie Reagan Photography

New York Jets player Eric Decker and his country music star wife Jessie James Decker have recently listed their 10,000-square-foot home in Acworth, Georgia, and we can’t stop daydreaming about all the luxe features.

The eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has not one but two kitchens. The main one features a white and dark wood color scheme and is fit for a chef with all the professional appliances you could ask for. A sit-down island welcomes guests to relax and keep you entertained while you cook.

Carrie Reagan Photography

Another feature we love is the large catering kitchen and pantry area with a ladder — for all those times you need to reach that item on the top shelf. The second kitchen is located on the finished terrace level.

Carrie Reagan Photography

Of course, for wine lovers, no meal is complete without a good glass of vino. And if you live in this home, you can go right to your own private cellar to grab your favorite bottle.

Carrie Reagan Photography

There’s also plenty of space to entertain friends and family. An array of living areas includes a great room accented with a coffered ceiling. And outside, the finished sprawling terrace is the perfect place to sip on sweet tea with company and enjoy the fresh southern air.

Carrie Reagan Photography

Other features include massive bedrooms (we’re loving the pink-painted walls in the master), a boat-shaped bathtub and a four-car garage.

Carrie Reagan Photography

Situated in Governors Towne Club, the neighborhood is a gated country club community with a tournament-level golf course designed by two time U.S. Open champion Curtis Strange. Residents also have access to a day spa, tennis courts and an aquatic center.

Think this house is for you? It’ll only set you back $1.45 million. But browsing the rest of the house is totally free. See more pics at Trulia.