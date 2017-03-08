Need a new sofa? Ellen DeGeneres has you covered with her new home line

share tweet pin email

Hey Ellen fans, this news may make you wanna jump out of your seat and dance!

ED Ellen DeGeneres — the clothing, accessories, and home goods line from the comedian and daytime talk show host — has announced some exciting new collection additions just in time for spring.

ED Ellen DeGeneres

Partnering with Thomasville Furniture, Loloi Rugs and Royal Doulton, ED Ellen’s Spring ‘17 collection will feature furniture, rugs and tableware with a unique style. See below for a peek at the products:

Furniture

Available now at Thomasville Furniture, this collection features over 100 pieces in two distinctive styles: relaxed mid-century, which blends Italian and Danish influences with hand-crafted elements, and rustic modern, which inspired by Ellen's love of original Scandinavian antiques.

William and Susan Brinson/ ED Ellen DeGeneres

The neutral pieces range from functional writing desks to cozy couches varying in price from $495 to $4,949 and beyond.

“These items will add to the beauty of your home and they’ll give me a place to crash if I ever decide to come over,” DeGeneres joked in a press release issued to TODAY Home.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres gives tour of horse ranch in 'Home' book — see inside

Rugs

Seven new rug collections will be added to the ED Ellen DeGeneres line with Loloi Rugs and will be available at the end of April-May at select retailers and rug specialty stores, as well as online at Loloi.

William and Susan Brinson/ ED Ellen DeGeneres

In a variety of different colors, fabrics and texture combinations, each one will be reflective of Ellen’s personal interior design aesthetic, according to the press release. Prices range from $99-$4,999.

“I love [the collection] and I know you’re going to love it,” DeGeneres said. “But please, wipe your feet on one of my rugs before putting them on one of my couches.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas rents from landlord Ellen DeGeneres: 'I'm so nervous'

Tableware

In partnership with Royal Doulton, the ED Ellen DeGeneres Spring ‘17 tabletop collection features eight tableware collections and three mix and match sets. The pieces, which range in price from $6.99-$99.99, have a contemporary and timeless feel with a rustic, yet current look.

William and Susan Brinson/ ED Ellen DeGeneres

“We’ve created elegant but simple designs that I think you’re going to love,” DeGeneres said. “I should warn you, they’re so beautiful that you’ll want to gobble up all your food as fast as you can just to see the plates again. But don’t do that, you’ll get a tummy ache."

Here are a few products we'd love to add to our kitchen:

ED Blue Love 6-inch plates, set of 4, $24.99, Royal Doulton

Royal Doulton

ED Joy Mug, $9.99, Royal Doulton

Royal Doulton

ED Ceramic 14-inch Serving Board, $19.99, Royal Doulton

Royal Doulton

You can find the collection, which is available now, at Royal Doulton and online at Bed Bath & Beyond.