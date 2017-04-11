5 Easter decorating DIYs that are perfect to do with kids

share tweet pin email

Easter is the perfect holiday so decorate with kids. And Kimberly Schlegel Whitman is here to help every step of the way.

Whitman stopped by Studio 1A Tuesday with five DIYs you can do with your children this week as you prepare to celebrate Easter. Happy crafting!

Bunny wreath

Nathan Congleton

Supplies

1 bunny ear headband

1 white foam wreath mold

3 feather boas

Hot glue gun

Step-by-step instructions

Stretch out the headband to fit across the top of the wreath and glue it down using a hot glue gun. Use the glue gun to attach one end of the feather boa to the wreath and continue to wrap the boa around the wreath. Continue attaching new boas, as the others run out. Finish off the last boa at the top of the wreath, and hang it on your door to greet your guests!

Nail polish Easter eggs

Nathan Congleton

Supplies

Nail polish

Disposable cups

Water

Stick or skewer

Hard boiled eggs

Gloves (optional, but it get messy)

Fill the disposable cups with water

Instructions

Fill the disposable cups with water. Add the nail polish to the cups of water, and mix together with the stick/skewer. Drop the egg into the cup. Take the egg out and let it dry.

Shaving cream-dyed Easter eggs

Nathan Congleton

Supplies

Hard-boiled eggs

Gloves (optional, but it get messy)

Neon food coloring

Cookie sheet

Shaving cream

Straw

Instructions

Squirt white shaving cream onto a cookie sheet. Spread evenly. Drip different color food coloring onto the shaving cream. Take a straw and swirl the colors together for a tie-dye look. Roll an egg into the shaving cream. Let it sit for 10 minutes and rinse clean!

RELATED: Easter basket ideas: 5 candy-free Easter baskets you'll love

Peep bunny cars

Nathan Congleton

Supplies

Pairing knife/grapefruit spoon

12 Twinkies

12 yogurt pretzels

12 bunny peeps

48 mini marshmallows

48 toothpicks

White icing in a piping bag

Instructions

Use a paring knife or a grapefruit spoon to carve out a 3/4" V shape in the Twinkie, about three quarters of the way back. Horizontally place a toothpick through the front and back of the Twinkie. Put a small marshmallow on each of the four sections of the toothpick sticking out. These are the wheels of the car. Pipe some icing into the bottom and edges of the V. Place a bunny peep (the driver) inside. Place a pretzel upside down (the steering wheel) in front of the bunny peep.

Macaroon egg nests

Nathan Congleton

Supplies

4 egg whites

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 package (14 ounces) sweetened flaked coconut

1/2 cup white icing

75-100 jelly beans