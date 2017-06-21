share tweet pin email

“We love helping other families,” Drew Scott said during a recent Facebook Live video where he and his brother, Jonathan, showed off the new home he’ll be sharing with his fiancee, Linda Phan. “But we are renovating houses for them ... at least here, I can put all the bells and whistles that I want in the house.”

The video was a sneak peek into the Property Brothers’ new HGTV project, "Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House," which is set to premiere in November. The show, which will include four, one-hour episodes, will feature both of the brothers as they renovate the 1921 Los Angeles home.

“Linda and I were looking all over L.A., and there were about a thousand houses on the market but we wanted something untouched, that hadn’t been renovated at all,” Drew said during the video while standing in the home amid construction materials.

They’ve already gotten rid of the lead and asbestos in the house, as well as some of the “ridiculous” wallpaper throughout. Although, Phan seems to have a soft spot for some of it. (One of the designs included poodles and puppies — how can you not be obsessed with that?)

The couple also shared a fun fact about the house: The previous owner didn’t make it to the hospital in time, so she gave birth to her daughter right there in the entryway 72 years ago.

Even with all that, um, history, they plan on changing things up a bit. “We’re moving things around so it makes more sense,” Drew said of the layout. While he wouldn’t give too much away (you’ll have to watch the show to find out what they actually do), he did tease they’ll be doing a big update to the kitchen and moving the master bedroom from the front of the house to the back.

They’ll also be making a crafting room, since Phan is a “craft-o-maniac,” according to Drew. And because he likes to “organize for fun,” you better believe there will be built-in storage throughout the house, too.

The plan is for the massive project to be complete in time for the couple’s rehearsal dinner at their new home. The clock is ticking!