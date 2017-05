share tweet pin email

Is there a room in your home that needs a fresh start with a brand new coat of paint?

If so, send us a photo of the room and it could be featured on the broadcast. We'll have a color expert show you how to upgrade your entire room and answer some of your design questions.

We will accept photos until May 16. Share your contact information on the first page of the entry form below. Share your photo on the second page.

(Make Room For Color on TODAY was created with our sponsor Sherwin-Williams.)