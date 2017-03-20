share tweet pin email

Ready, set ... shop!

TODAY contributor Jill Martin is here for a week of shopping deals. She's scouted the internet to find some of the hottest items of the moment with prices your wallet will love.

First up, deals and bargains for under $100. Martin says $100 can go a very long way, it just takes some research to find the best steals. The good news ... she's done the hard work for you. Take a look below at her picks! From pool toys to a blender to stylish dresses, there's sure to be something for you.

Gadgets

SharkNinja Ninja Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups, $77, Amazon

Amazon

Make delicious smoothies with this dishwasher safe blender. This is another Amazon bestseller. It typically retails for $99, but Amazon is offering it for $77 with the code AMZHOMEMON.

LumaRx Facial Cleansing Brush, $99, Amazon

Amazon

Say goodbye to clogged pores and hello to clear skin! This deep-cleaning cleansing brush can be used in the shower, giving you no excuse not to use it. Amazon is offering a 20 percent off coupon for this product, which typically retails for $99. Please note the coupon may be subject to a maximum dollar value, which will be reflected at checkout if applicable. The deal is displayed under the listed price, the customer will have to press on the coupon from the detail page to activate.

Home

Melissa & Doug Solid Wood Table and 2 Chairs Set, $76, Amazon

Amazon

Your little ones will love this table for playing games and doing arts and crafts. This wood table is one of Amazon's best sellers and is typically offered for $101.63 on Amazon, but TODAY viewers are getting it for a special price of $76.22 with the following code: AMZHOMEMON. Please note the code is limited to one product per customer.

Dino Inflatable Sprinkler, $79, Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids

The warm days of summer are right around the corner. Kids will love running in the yard through this dinosaur sprinkler. It's sure to take backyard fun to whole new level! There's also a special 20 percent off deal (usually $99) and free shipping for TODAY viewers.

Sunnylife Swan Pool Float, $56, PB Teen

Pottery Barn Teen

Your pool is sure to be the neighborhood go-to with this fun floatie. Spend the days soaking up the sun and lounging in the water in style. Now, that sounds like heaven! You can also snag these at 20 percent off the retail price (usually $70) and get free shipping.

The Emily & Meritt Beach Lounger and Sun Shade Tent, $55 - $79, PB Teen

PBteen

Catch a break from the sun in this stylish tent with lounge chairs. It's a must if you're headed to the beach this summer. This tent and lounge chair combo is being offered at 20 percent off deal (typically $69-$99) plus free shipping.

The Emily & Meritt Cabana Stripe Beach Towel, $29, PB Teen

PB Teen

Clothes

Lark & Ro Women's Shirtdress, $52, Amazon

Amazon

These shirtdresses are a must for spring. Wear it with flat sandals for daytime and then add some strappy heels for at night. This dress typically retails for $64, but Amazon is offering it for a discounted price of $52 with the following code: 20TODAY. Please note this promotion will expire on March 26th.

Lark & Ro Sleeveless Eyelet Fit-and-Flare Dress, $64, Amazon

Amazon

A fit-and-flare silhouette is always in style. This eyelet dress is so versatile. Dress it up for a summer wedding or just wear it when you're looking for a cool and stylish option on a hot day. It typically retails for $79, but Amazon is offering it for $64 with the following code: 20TODAY. Please note this promotion will expire on March 26th.

Jewelry

Custom Message Acrylic Necklace, $59, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

You can customize both the saying and the acrylic color of this fun necklace. From your name to initials to a fun saying, the choice is yours. Ryan Porter is offering free shipping.

Custom Message Classic Script Necklace, $65, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

For a more classic look, go with a custom necklace in gold or silver. You can get creative with the message. This is the perfect gift for teens and adults. Ryan Porter is offering free shipping.

Custom Message Necklace Old English, $86, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

For the person who loves to make a statement, this is the necklace for them. The bold font gives any name or saying a cool look. Ryan Porter is offering free shipping.

Custom Date Roman Necklace, $99, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

From birth dates to wedding days to just about any special occasion, this necklace is the perfect way to commemorate any of those special times in your life. One date is allow per necklace. Ryan Porter is offering free shipping.

Custom Message Bar Bracelet, $65, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

If you're looking to make more of a statement, perhaps this engraved bar bracelet is for you. Ryan Porter can customize the length of the bar depending on what you want to say. They are offering free shipping for TODAY viewers.

Custom Message Chain Bracelet, $44, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

The gold or silver chain on this custom bracelet gives it an elegant twist. Add it to your stack of bracelets for a unique addition. Ryan Porter is offering free shipping.

Custom Message Braided Color Cord Bracelet, $25, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

The braided cord on this bracelet gives it a fashionable twist. It's the perfect gift for birthdays, Mother's Day and more. Ryan Porter is offering free shipping on these purchases.

Custom Message Skinny Colored Cord Bracelet, $25, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

Whether you want some arm candy for yourself or a special someone, these custom bracelets are so much fun. Ryan Porter is offering free shipping.

Mystic Fancy Sapphire 5 Stone Necklace by Pamela Bloom, $90, Elle2

Elle2

You can vary the lengths on this necklace, making it super versatile. It will instantly jazz up any outfit. Elle2 is offering a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current price.

Blue Sapphire Feather Necklace by Pamela Bloom, $90, Elle2

Elle2

If blue is your color, this is the necklace for you. The blue sapphire stones are subtle yet beautiful. Elle2 is offering a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current price.

Multi Fancy Sapphire Feather Necklace by Pamela Bloom, $90, Elle2

Elle2

This feather sapphire necklace on a leather cord is bohemian chic. Elle2 is offering a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current price.

Pave Black Spinel Feather Necklace by Pamela Bloom, $90, Elle2

Elle2

This black pave diamond feather necklace will give your favorite t-shirt and jeans combo a super stylish twist in an instant. Elle2 is offering a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current price.

Pave Diamond Feather Necklace by Pamela Bloom, $90, Elle2

Elle2

If you're looking for something a bit softer, how about this rose gold pave diamond feather necklace? Elle2 is offering a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current price.

Accessories

Ombre Cashmere Scarf, $75, Beryll

Beryll

These cashmere scarves are gorgeous and cozy. They come in an array of beautiful colors. They typically retail for $398, but TODAY viewers can get them for over 80 percent off.

Mia Tote Black Leather, $98, Framework

Framework

These totes are great for everyday use but especially when you're traveling because you can just dump everything in them and still look fashionable. The best part is you can monogram them with the colors of your choice. They typically retail for $225, but are being offered for $98 for TODAY viewers.

The Emily & Meritt Beach Pouch, $25, PB Teen

PB Teen

Whether you're headed to the beach or the pool this summer, this pouch will be your go-to item. With slots for your wet swimsuit and your sunglasses, it will make packing for a day in the sun easy. Once you head to the retailer, you can get free shipping.

Beachside Canvas Tote, $44, PB Teen

PB Teen

Pack up for a day at the beach or the pool in this fun tote bag. It's big enough to fit a towel, swimsuit, book, sunglasses, suntan lotion and more. Plus you can add your name to it. Free shipping is offered on this item.

Beachside Canvas Backpack, $49, PB Teen

PB Teen

If the kids are headed to camp or you're traveling this summer, this backpack is a must-have. You can get it monogrammed for an extra personal touch. Free shipping is available.

Tan Straw Clutch, $90, Elle2

Elle2

This neon straw clutch with pom poms will be your go-to bag all summer long. They've created a special discount for TODAY viewers as this item typically retails for a higher price point.

Black Straw Clutch, $90, Elle2

Elle2

If tan isn't your color, how about the same clutch in black? It's a must for a night out in the warmer months. Elle2 has created a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current retail price.

Small multi-beaded clutch, $90, Elle2

Elle2

This beaded clutch will turn anything out into something extra-special. Elle2 is offering a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current price.

Turquoise Stone Clutch, $90, Elle2

Elle2

If blue is your color, this is the clutch for you. It will instantly add a bright up to your favorite outfits. Elle2 is offering a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current price.

Two-Sided Plastic Clutch, $90, Elle2

Elle2

This clutch is practically magic. The beads or sequins move, creating a snow globe effect. Not only is it fashionable, but also super cool. Elle2 is offering a special discount for TODAY viewers, which is reflective in the current price.

