There is an eternal battle waged between couples who live together: Where to put the reclining chair.

In one corner rests the man, who insists on perfect comfort in his den while tuned into the tube. A man, say, called Dax Shepard, star of the upcoming feature "CHiPS."

My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings. The proof of this Lazyboy's aesthetic appeal is written all over my face. #getcomfy #functionbeforefashion A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

In the other corner, irritated and tapping her foot, is the woman who wants a living space that doesn't look like a dorm room. A woman, say, like Kristen Bell who happens to be married to Dax Shepard since 2013 and currently stars on "The Good Place."

Bell and Shepard are not in agreement on this topic and they've taken their war to Instagram in a battle that feels like a fresh episode of "The Electric Company" classic sketch "Love of Chair."

This is not a bit. @daxshepard has sincerely suggested the new home for the lazy boy from his office be in the center of my living room. He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind. #chiphappens A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Of course, the "fight" is completely adorable, like many things the pair do.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in happier times at the 2017 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in January.

True: We don't know how this difference of opinion will resolve. But we imagine neither party is going to take this lying down.

OK, Shepard might.

