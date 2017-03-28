Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie moved on from this apartment in 2002, but his piano still remains. The piano has been passed from owner to owner — and it can now be yours for $6.45 million.
Of course, it also comes with a gorgeous apartment overlooking Central Park.
The three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath unit has large windows with a direct view of the park’s greenery and the city skyline beyond.
You can almost picture David Bowie sitting in the enormous living room playing piano, or writing songs in the walnut-paneled office.
The 1,877-square-foot residence includes a recently renovated kitchen with a Miele oven, a Sub-Zero fridge, and custom cabinetry.
In the master suite, the bathroom boasts a rain shower, a deep soaking tub and heated floors. The room also contains a separate dressing area.
Perks of living in the Essex House building include optional maid service, room service and a concierge.
Bernice Leventhal and Sarah Thompson of the Corcoran Group hold the listing.
Please note TODAY obtained the rights to these photos and this story originally appeared on Zillow Porchlight.