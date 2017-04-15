Holy Cow-Boy! Check out this boot-shaped house for rent

share tweet pin email

While most boots are made for walkin’, this one is made for living in.

Andrew Stewart

This uniquely shaped house located in Huntsville, TX, is currently available for rent and it just might be the home of any cowboy or cowgirl’s dreams. Designed by artist/builder Dan Phillips of the Phoenix Commotion, the shoe-shaped abode features a more conventionally-shaped annex too.

Andrew Stewart

But if you think the outside of the place is interesting, just wait until you see the interior. Mosaic granite flooring and wood-paneled walls give the space a serious country-western vibe — although we wouldn’t expect anything less.

Andrew Stewart

The main living area of the house is in the boot-shaped portion and features an aluminum-walled kitchen with dark cabinets as well as a red spiral staircase that climbs up the leg and brings you to the stunning roof deck.

Andrew Stewart

There’s also a covered porch with ample deck space on the lower level to sit back, relax and enjoy a refreshing afternoon drink.

Andrew Stewart

In total, the home measures 711 square feet with two bedrooms and one bath. And just like the floors throughout the home, the shower features an equally impressive mosaic design.

Andrew Stewart

Is this property making you want to shout “yee-haw!” from the rooftops? If so, it could be yours. The rental is currently available for $1,200 a month. See more pictures and find out the details at har.com.