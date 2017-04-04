How aluminum foil can clean your dirty pots and pans in seconds

share tweet pin email

If you hate doing dishes as much as us, listen up. We have a trick for you for combating that grimy dish.

Next time you cook scrambled eggs in a skillet or bake your favorite lasagna in a pan, the clean-up doesn't have to be an arm workout in scrubbing. Instead, grab the aluminum foil.

Add water to the dish, then crinkle it up a sheet of aluminum foil into a ball and use that to scrub off any tough residue. (Important point: Don't try this with non-stick pans.) It has an abrasive surface that will peel away any baked-on grime in seconds. The best part: You can toss that aluminum foil ball into the recycling bin when you're done.

