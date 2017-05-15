Chris Rock's charming Brooklyn home is on the market — see inside!

share tweet pin email

Mic, consider yourself dropped.

Chris Rock — the famed comedian and actor who has starred in everything from “Saturday Night Live” to “Shrek” — is putting his beloved Brooklyn home on the market.

Robert Lowell This home was built more than a century ago.

The historic carriage house — built in 1901 — features a striking wood-beam ceiling, exposed brick walls and a spacious rooftop terrace. It’s a place that is near and dear to the Emmy-winning actor, according to listing agent Ann Cutbill Lenane.

Robert Lowell The home has an open floor plan.

Robert Lowell The dining area leads into the living room.

“Chris bought it early in his career, when he was a young comic,” said Lenane. “He is emotionally tied to the house. He lived there when he was newly married.”

Robert Lowell The eat-in kitchen is perfect for entertaining.

Rock purchased the home in the 1990s, when he first rose to fame as a cast member on “SNL”. He would go on to star in dozens of movies and television shows, and voice the characters in several well-known animated films.

Robert Lowell Even the powder room is decorated to perfection!

Robert Lowell This guest bedroom is light and airy.

His three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom Brooklyn home still has some of the original details dating back more than 100 years, Lenane said.

Robert Lowell The bedroom is so spacious.

Robert Lowell The master bedroom opens up to a patio.

A large metal wheel is built into the wall — part of the pulley system used to haul feed to the horses in the original carriage house. An ornate spiral staircase features detailed metalwork, while the master bedroom boasts several skylights built into the rich, wood-paneled ceiling.

Robert Lowell The outdoor patio is perfect for lazy summer days.

Robert Lowell There's even stained glass in the master bathroom.

The home has been upgraded with a modern kitchen, central air conditioning and an enormous dining room. Rock has rented it out in recent years, Lenane added, but felt it was time to sell.

Robert Lowell A spiral staircase adds a special touch.

Robert Lowell The basement leads out to a second patio.

The home has a price tag of $3.85 million.

Robert Lowell This patio offers another great outdoor space.

“It was his first big purchase, but you know, it’s time,” Lenane continued. “He’s got a lot on his plate. He’s touring. It’s time to let [the home] be in the hands of another family that’s going to love it as much as he did.”

Ann Cutbill Lenane of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Photos by Robert Lowell.

