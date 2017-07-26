Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal new vacation rental home in Waco — see the pics!

share tweet pin email

Are you ready to spend a weekend in Chip and Joanna Gaines' new vacation rental?

The "Fixer Upper" stars have revealed pics of their latest project, a stately Classical Revival home in Waco, Texas, with an announcement letting fans know it will be available this autumn.

"We are now opening another vacation rental! Chip and I had so much fun restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall," Joanna wrote next to a photo of the home, which they purchased in 2016.

It's all in the details with this bathroom. The big announcement is tomorrow!

"This house dates back to 1903 and we definitely kept its old world charm — our hope is that friends and families from all over can make lasting memories here during their visit to Waco," she added.

Chip and I have an exciting new project up our sleeves, and we're just about ready to share it with all of you...It's going to be one for the books.

Details about renting the 4,831-square-foot Southern beauty — which the HGTV decorating duo christened Hillcrest Estate — will be made first available to Magnolia Market newsletter subscribers.

But one thing's for sure, Hillcrest Estate can accommodate a pretty big group — according to the couple's Magnolia Market website, the home sleeps 12 comfortably.

In the meantime, the Gaineses, who live in a nearby farmhouse with their four children, have shared several photos of the stunningly renovated home both on Instagram and on their website. (Check out that bright, airy kitchen and those bold navy walls!)

When the couple purchased Hillcrest Estate last year, the home already boasted gleaming hardwood floors, a fireplace and two relaxing porches for sipping tea on summer days. Now, it's looking even more stylish after the Gaines' magic touch.

Who's ready to rent this beauty?