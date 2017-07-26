Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal new vacation rental home in Waco — see the pics!

Are you ready to spend a weekend in Chip and Joanna Gaines' new vacation rental?
The "Fixer Upper" stars have revealed pics of their latest project, a stately Classical Revival home in Waco, Texas, with an announcement letting fans know it will be available this autumn.
"We are now opening another vacation rental! Chip and I had so much fun restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall," Joanna wrote next to a photo of the home, which they purchased in 2016.
"This house dates back to 1903 and we definitely kept its old world charm — our hope is that friends and families from all over can make lasting memories here during their visit to Waco," she added.
Details about renting the 4,831-square-foot Southern beauty — which the HGTV decorating duo christened Hillcrest Estate — will be made first available to Magnolia Market newsletter subscribers.
But one thing's for sure, Hillcrest Estate can accommodate a pretty big group — according to the couple's Magnolia Market website, the home sleeps 12 comfortably.
In the meantime, the Gaineses, who live in a nearby farmhouse with their four children, have shared several photos of the stunningly renovated home both on Instagram and on their website. (Check out that bright, airy kitchen and those bold navy walls!)
Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal the cover of Chip's new book live on TODAYPlay Video - 5:15
Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal the cover of Chip's new book live on TODAYPlay Video - 5:15
More Home videos
Secret storage spaces in your home: Stairs, ceilings and more
‘Listed Sisters’ share dramatic before-and-after photos of home renovations
Watermelon slicer, Star Wars grill: Great gadgets for summer
How to make your last-minute backyard bash look like you planned it
When the couple purchased Hillcrest Estate last year, the home already boasted gleaming hardwood floors, a fireplace and two relaxing porches for sipping tea on summer days. Now, it's looking even more stylish after the Gaines' magic touch.
Who's ready to rent this beauty?
-
Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'
One of the home made over by Chip and Joanna Gaines on "Fixer Upper" is on the market! Take a tour.
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
One of the homes made over by Chip and Joanna Gaines. They converted a barn into a gorgeous home during Season 3 of “Fixer Upper” on HGTV.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The Texas home went on the market in April 2017 for $1.2 million dollars.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The home still has signature “shabby chic” touches that Joanna Gaines is known for.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The house is 2,700 square feet and looks just as it did after the “Fixer Upper” episode.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The dining room seats up to 16 people.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
Joanna Gaines is famous for her use of shiplap on walls, and the dining room definitely got the treatment.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The home was originally a horse barn.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The home sits on 16 acres of land that’s covered in trees and includes a private lake.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The home has numerous sitting areas on its main floor.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
We love the shabby chic decor.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The chandelier is another beautiful touch from Joanna Gaines.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The eclectic kitchen mixes rustic features, like the kitchen island, with other contemporary elements.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The countertops are made from concrete.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The home is filled with decorations chosen by Joanna Gaines.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
All of the home’s decorations were chosen by Joanna Gaines, the listing agent said in a press release.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The Gaines installed a patterned backsplash along with a vent hood that’s actually made from wood.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The barn door is a nod to the building’s original purpose.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
“I wanted the living room to feel cozy,” Joanna Gaines said on her blog, MagnoliaMarket.com.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
This room was designed for the family’s son.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
He loved Legos, as evident by the Lego wall.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
The home has five bedrooms in total.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
Another bedroom in the “Barndominium.”Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
Joanna Gaines said on her blog that she wanted to give the stair rail a “modern barn feel.”Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
Another bedroom.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
Another bedroom.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
It comes complete with a laundry room ready for a busy family.Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
-
Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper'of
What a stunning home!Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty