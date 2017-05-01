Church sleepover! See why 'champing' is the latest trend

share tweet pin email

You’ve heard of glamping, but what about champing? The latest travel trend involves spending the night in ancient churches for one of the most unique and picturesque experiences you could have on the road.

Whether you’re looking for a solo stay or family adventure, there are plenty of these historic properties available for lodging. Below are seven that you can find on Airbnb:

1. Chapel Home, Wimberley, Texas

Airbnb

This charming chapel in Texas Hill Country was converted into a three-bedroom home and features antique decor, stained glass windows and a covered porch. There’s also a commercial kitchen, but if the Texas vibe has you craving some barbecue, you can use the Weber charcoal grill outside.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Camping made easier: Light-up tent, inflatable hammock, more! Play Video - 4:07 Camping made easier: Light-up tent, inflatable hammock, more! Play Video - 4:07

2. Converted Church Ski Retreat, Dummerston, VT

Airbnb

The owner purchased this church in 2001 from the Roman Catholic Diocese and spent three years renovating it into a gorgeous two-story home. Upstairs, you’ll find the living area complete with 25-foot ceilings, a large kitchen, an open-concept living and dining space and an ornamental gas fireplace to cuddle up to on cold nights. The three-bedroom space also has original Saint Martin stained glass windows.

3. Burai-An Church House, Aurora, NY

Airbnb

Originally built in 1870, this restored church in the Finger Lakes now houses four bedrooms with soaring arches, stained glass and woodwork throughout. The main living space is a large open area with a grand piano (we imagine the acoustics are wonderful) and a pool table that’ll keep you busy when you’re not gawking at the stunning space.

4. 115-Year-Old Historic Stunner, Accord, NY

Airbnb

This historic church would make the perfect summer sanctuary for a family or group getaway thanks to its private backyard complete with a heated salt water pool and Jacuzzi. There are two bedrooms, one bath, a kitchen, an indoor fireplace and a 600-square-foot covered porch. While the interior decor makes it feel like a contemporary home, all you have to do is go outside and look at the building to be reminded that you’re staying in an old church.

Slideshow Photos Steve Niedorf Take a tour of tiny homes across the country Obsessed with tiny homes? We are, too. See inside some of our favorites from across the country. Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of If Joanna Gaines designed a tiny home, this 290-square-foot home from Handcrafted Movement would be it. Handcrafted movement

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of The home features a cozy electric fireplace, a farmhouse-style sink and an Edison Bulb chandelier that gives it a chic but homey vibe. Handcrafted movement

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of Home sweet home. Handcrafted movement

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of LED lighting brightens up the bathroom which features a five-foot long freestanding tub with rain shower-head. Handcrafted movement

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of Upstairs in the loft bedroom, a storage shelf, baskets and hanging rod make space for clothes and other items. Handcrafted movement

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of This 400-square-foot charmer is a slice of heaven. Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of "It's very open, very airy and very much a sanctuary," the owner said. "You can live there year-round and feel like you're cuddled in the space." Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of With vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the home offers a spacious living room that flows past an eat-in bar to the kitchen, all with stylishly exposed beams and large skylights. Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of The bedroom offers a double closet, a ceiling fan for staying cool in the summer and a door to the backyard. Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of When designer and architect Christi Azevedo came across a place with a former French laundry for sale in San Francisco, she had the perfect idea for the 88-square-foot boiler room: to transform it into a full-service guest apartment. Cesar Rubio

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of “The entire place was a wreck, but there were loads of details remaining,” she said. The space, which she lovingly calls the “Brick House,” was given an efficient and modern upgrade. Cesar Rubio

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of It now hosts a new IKEA kitchen, complete with a stainless steel countertop and custom upper doors of sanded acrylic. Cesar Rubio

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of The bed loft, complete with a queen mattress and plenty of storage, is located by way of a glass landing. Cesar Rubio

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of A 42-inch bath features a wall-mount toilet, a custom stainless steel medicine cabinet, small sink and floor drain shower. Cesar Rubio

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of It may be tiny, but the new 160-square-foot home feels much bigger thanks to its long panoramic windows that draw the outdoors in. Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of The living space is small but efficient. There’s a double-sized daybed (queen-bed optional), extensive storage and LED lighting. Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista

Take a tour of tiny homes across the country of Maple cabinetry fills the kitchen, along with a stainless sink, small dining/work table, undercounter refrigerator/freezer and solid butcher block tops. Vacation in the mountains, anyone? Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista

5. Martha’s Vineyard Parsonage, West Tisbury, MA

Airbnb

If Joanna Gaines fixed up a historic church and turned it into a home, we imagine it’d look something like this. Crisp white walls, exposed wood beams and even a bathroom covered in shiplap ... this gorgeous property features two buildings (a former parsonage and church) has three bedrooms, three baths and a fully stocked kitchen.

6. Historic Church Home, Chicago, IL

Airbnb

Originally built in 1888, this now three-bedroom, two-bath home keeps many of the church’s former structure and decor including gorgeous exposed beams, beautiful stained glass windows and stunning archways.

RELATED: How to turn your backyard into a cool glamping spot

7. Refurbished Loft Church, Brooklyn, NY

Airbnb

Once known as St Vincent de Paul church, the building is now a converted loft space featuring one bedroom, two bathrooms and a kitchen. The original church beams are still there, and tons of natural sunlight shines through the large arched window in the main living area. Classic guitars, pop art and designer-selected furnishings are peppered throughout the home giving the historic building a modern edge.