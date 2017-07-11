share tweet pin email

A home that was once renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines on an episode of "Fixer Upper" is going to need some more fixing.

A man suspected of drunk driving crashed his car into a home in Waco, Texas, breaking through a pair of walls in a front office, one room away from where the owners were sleeping early Saturday morning, police told the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The house appeared in Season 3 of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," and was nicknamed the "Three Little Pigs" house. The owners, Ken and Kelly Downs, who did not suffer any injuries, claim this is the latest in a series of issues in their neighborhood that have included noise from nearby bars and anti-"Fixer Upper" sentiment from neighbors.

“This is what we’ve been saying,'' Kelly Downs told the Waco Tribune-Herald. "There’s a big problem here. It’s not safe. This is a 'Fixer Upper' gone bad."

Allen Wayne Miller, 31, was found by authorities at 1:20 a.m. in a Hyundai Accent that was stuck in the home after smashing through two walls. Police then arrested him on a driving while intoxicated charge.

"The yard is built up several feet, and he hit the embankment of the yard, apparently went airborne, and like a lot of older homes, this house was built up off the ground, so he cleared the rest of the yard," Waco Assistant Fire Chief Don Yeager told the newspaper. "He didn’t hurt the hedges, but he took out the railing on the porch and went right into the window of the front room and hit an interior wall that might be a load-bearing wall."

