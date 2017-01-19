See this kitchen go from industrial to inspirational with a major makeover

share tweet pin email

It's hard to be food bloggers without a decent kitchen — but Lindsay Landis and Taylor Hackbarth changed that.

Landis and Hackbarth are creators of the popular food and recipe blog "Love and Olive Oil." But for six months, they barely had a kitchen to work in. That’s because the couple had moved into a new home, but the heart of it — the backbone of their entire blog — needed some major TLC.

An awkward window, bulky island and drab cabinetry made the space feel dark and small. “Our goals with this remodel were to lighten and brighten the space (white, white and more white) and maximize storage as much as possible,” Landis wrote on the blog.

The duo began gutting the space in February 2016, moved into the home in mid-April and finished the project in September.

The biggest change was to the layout of the room. Landis wrote that she believed the kitchen was originally designed as an L-shaped kitchen, which would explain the high window over a blank space on the wall. So the couple added counter space and a sink under the window to make it feel right.

They also removed the existing island with a smaller one that they DIY'ed with some stainless steel legs from Etsy and a slab of marble. The look is sleek and gives them some storage while not taking up too much room.

For the backsplash, they went with a simple and clean white subway tile. They also replaced the single row of dark cabinets with fresh white extra-tall ones that triple the amount of storage.

To add pop of color, they painted the sliding door to the powder room in a bold blue. Lighter blue pendant lights hang from the ceiling.

“They are always the first thing people comment on when they walk into the space.” Landis wrote.

See more of the beautiful kitchen makeover at "Love and Olive Oil."