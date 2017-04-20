share tweet pin email

Springtime is just around the corner. Whether it's for a nice ride around your neighborhood or a quick errand at the grocery store, bicycles are perfect if you need to get around easily. They can help you avoid finding that impossible parking space or prevent the need to parallel park.

But remember: Before you go out and buy a bike, there are a lot of things to keep in mind in order to find your perfect fit! Clint Cater, contributing editor for Bicycling, shared tips on how to find the perfect bike for you.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Folding bikes, helmets with magnetic clasps: See cool bicycling gear this season Play Video - 4:13 Folding bikes, helmets with magnetic clasps: See cool bicycling gear this season Play Video - 4:13

If you're looking to take the whole family on a ride...

Get your kids to love bikes at an early age with Fisher-Price's fun, mini-stationary bike that features educational games to help them learn how to pedal.

Once your kid is ready to start their training lessons outside, balanced bikes are a great option because these bikes contain extra-wide tires to teach balance first.

If your kid wants an "older-styled bike," look for bikes that have pom-poms and bells, but also have training wheels and adjustable seating. Don't forget safety by buying a extra padded and elastic-fitted helmet for your toddler's head!

Think & Learn Smart Cycle, $150, Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price

Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike, $110, Amazon

Amazon

Animator 16, $180, Giant

Giant

Nutcase-Baby Nutty Street Bike Helmet, $50, REI

REI

RELATED: 7 activities the whole family will enjoy this weekend

If you're looking for a little bit of everything...

If you want a bike for exercising and riding around the city, fitness bikes are great for people looking for a little bit of everything. Look for slightly wider tires to give you a smoother ride.

For fun accessories, we love the flower vases from Etsy. Cargo racks are also great to add some practicality to carry your groceries home or to attach a trailer for your kids to ride around with you!

Zektor 2, $660, Trek

Trek

Geometric Handlebar Vase, $37, Etsy

Etsy

Bee, $299, Amazon

Amazon

RELATED: Strollers, trench coats and spa treatments: What to buy in April

If you're commuting to work or just around the city...

With commuter bikes, your main priority should be looking for similar features to a car in terms of lights, tires and even fenders to prepare for those busy city streets. If your bike doesn't have lights, it is important to get a helmet that has a clip-on safety light.

Some great accessories that goes along with commuter bikes are a clip on coffee holder for that morning cup of Joe and a bottle carrier that clips on your favorite refreshing beverage. Folding bikes are another thing to look into if you just don't have enough space for your bike.

Loft 1, $410, Electra

Electric

Brompton M3L, $1,210, Evans Cycles

Evans Cycles

Ibera Bike Handlebar Cup Holder, $9, Amazon

Amazon

Six-Slot Saddlebag Style Bike Bag, $70, Amazon

Amazon

JB Classic Carrera Foldable Helmet, $120, Newegg

B1866

If you're looking to head off on a weekend adventure...

Trail bikes are great for these kind of outdoorsy adventures! A key tip for tires on trail bikes when riding on a rocky road is to make sure they are wide with lots of traction. Look for handle bars that position you a little lower to make it easier to steer and get trail bike helmets with goggles to keep the debris out. For a weekend trip, look for car racks to secure your bike.

Stumpjumper FSR Expert Carbon 29, $5,000, Specialized

Specialized

Fathom 2, $1,070, Giant

Giant

Giro Montaro MIPS Helmet, $75, Competitive Cyclist

Competitive Cyclist

ZeroTech DOBBY Pocket Drone, $350, B&H

B&H

Saris SUPERBones 3-Bike, $350, Amazon