This '80s movie mansion was sold for $1.76 million — see inside!

The South Carolina mansion that played a major role in "The Big Chill" has just been purchased for $1.76 million.

Wayne C. Moore The mansion was the setting for the 1983 film "The Big Chill" starring Kevin Kline, Glenn Close and Jeff Goldblum.

John Tashjian, founder and principal of Centurion Real Estate Partners in New York City, said he first saw the historical property while visiting his girlfriend, Katie Cunningham’s, hometown of Beaufort, South Carolina. During a tour of the picturesque neighborhood, they saw a “for sale” sign in front of the mansion named Tidalholm.

“As a real estate guy, I immediately fell in love with the home, its story and its spectacular natural setting on the Beaufort River,” Tashjian told TODAY. “We toured the home that day and it stuck with me over time. I stayed in touch with the broker and, a little over a year later, finally negotiated a deal to purchase the home.”

Wayne C. Moore “One only needs to spend a moment on the porch ... to understand its importance in the community,” the new owner said.

The 7,300 square foot home was built in 1852 and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It still retains all the original plaster moldings and details, plus an additional guest house and two garage buildings on the 1.38 acre property.

Wayne C. Moore The original house was built in 1852 and still maintains its original moldings and details.

Tashjian says that the home has fallen into disrepair so he plans to restore it back to its original grandeur with the help of interior designer Steven Gambrel, local architect and head of Beaufort’s Preservation Committee, Robert Montgomery, and Beaufort’s foremost restorationist, Beekman Webb.

The project will be viewed as a partnership with the community, he added. “One only needs to spend a moment on the porch to see people walking by and taking pictures of the house to understand its importance in the community.”

Tidalholm was also seen in the movie "The Great Santini," a family drama released in 1979. Tashjian says that it’s both fun and surreal to see the home in movies now. “My children, Lily and Jack, are like, 'Hey! That’s our living room!'"