Beyoncé and Jay-Z are renting a gorgeous house in Malibu — see inside!

share tweet pin email

Looks like Beyoncé and Jay-Z are so crazy in love with this swanky Malibu rental that they’re willing to shell out a small fortune for it.

The MLS/ Trulia

The music power couple has reportedly rented this 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom, 16,107-square-foot estate on six acres for $400,000 a month while they search for a new home in Los Angeles.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The monthly rent is more than what many Americans pay to own a home, but would you expect anything less from this lavish duo?

The MLS/ Trulia

The estate, named "La Villa Contenta," loosely meaning the content house, has some pretty exquisite features including a library/study, wine cellar, full gym, movie theater and large terraces with ocean views. With those amenities, we'd be feeling content, too!

The MLS/ Trulia

The MLS/ Trulia

In the gourmet kitchen, you’ll find marble countertops and backsplash, white cabinetry, a large island and stainless steel appliances.

The MLS/ Trulia

Intricate details paint the house with luxe touches, including crown molding, interesting architecture features and tons of shimmering chandeliers.

The MLS/ Trulia

Outside of the grand main house, there’s a kiddie-friendly wading pool, extravagant guest house and tennis courts.

One important feature for the family is the fact that it’s a gated residence — after all, they just brought home their new twins (congrats!) and everyone’s hoping for a first glimpse of the new Carter family members. Privacy is probably on the top of their list right now.

See more pictures of this ridiculously gorgeous estate at Trulia.