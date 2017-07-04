Beyoncé and Jay-Z are renting a gorgeous house in Malibu — see inside!

Looks like Beyoncé and Jay-Z are so crazy in love with this swanky Malibu rental that they’re willing to shell out a small fortune for it.
The music power couple has reportedly rented this 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom, 16,107-square-foot estate on six acres for $400,000 a month while they search for a new home in Los Angeles.
The monthly rent is more than what many Americans pay to own a home, but would you expect anything less from this lavish duo?
The estate, named "La Villa Contenta," loosely meaning the content house, has some pretty exquisite features including a library/study, wine cellar, full gym, movie theater and large terraces with ocean views. With those amenities, we'd be feeling content, too!
In the gourmet kitchen, you’ll find marble countertops and backsplash, white cabinetry, a large island and stainless steel appliances.
Intricate details paint the house with luxe touches, including crown molding, interesting architecture features and tons of shimmering chandeliers.
Outside of the grand main house, there’s a kiddie-friendly wading pool, extravagant guest house and tennis courts.
One important feature for the family is the fact that it’s a gated residence — after all, they just brought home their new twins (congrats!) and everyone’s hoping for a first glimpse of the new Carter family members. Privacy is probably on the top of their list right now.
See more pictures of this ridiculously gorgeous estate at Trulia.