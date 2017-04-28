7 items that will instantly make you a smarter traveler

share tweet pin email

Summer is right around the corner and that means ... it's vacation time!

Traveling is supposed to allow you to relax and explore a new place, but we all know how stressful it can be — especially if you're with kids or a large group.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Sandless beach wagon, compression packing cubes: Best new travel tech Play Video - 4:54 Sandless beach wagon, compression packing cubes: Best new travel tech Play Video - 4:54

Here are a handful of must-have items that will make your life a whole lot easier so you can actually enjoy your time off.

The Sandless Foldable Beach Wagon, $150, Hammacher

Hammacher Schlemmer

No one likes sand in their sandwich. This sand-proof wagon will be a savior for picnics or days spent on the beach.

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, $300, Nintendo

You can game at home on the console or take this video game player with you in the car for a long road trip. "Are we there yet?" just became extinct.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make your travel a snap with these ingenious new travel solutions Play Video - 4:36 Make your travel a snap with these ingenious new travel solutions Play Video - 4:36

RELATED: Make learning fun with these 7 educational apps and gadgets for kids

Lifepack Backpack, $269, The Grommet

The Grommet

Step up your backpack game! With a solar-powered bank, integrated lock, rain cover and Bluetooth speakers, this backpack does it all.

Clevercrate Collapsible Crate, $18, The Grommet

The Grommet

These containers are perfect for storing basically anything and everything. And after you're done using them, they collapse them down to a slim layer. It couldn't be easier!

Aquabot Sprayer Bottle Top & 24oz. Bottle, $26, The Grommet

The Grommet

This water bottle has three settings: spray-mist, jet and shower. Each setting has a bunch of uses, both practical and fun.

RELATED: How to find the best bike for every rider

Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures, $21, The Grommet

The Grommet

Say goodbye to tying shoes! These magnetic shoe closures will do all of the work for you.

Pack-It Specter Compression Cube Set, $40, Eagle Creek

Eagle Creek

You'll never have to search for socks in your suitcase again. These cubes are seriously life changing.