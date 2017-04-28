7 items that will instantly make you a smarter traveler

Summer is right around the corner and that means ... it's vacation time!
Traveling is supposed to allow you to relax and explore a new place, but we all know how stressful it can be — especially if you're with kids or a large group.
Sandless beach wagon, compression packing cubes: Best new travel techPlay Video - 4:54
Here are a handful of must-have items that will make your life a whole lot easier so you can actually enjoy your time off.
The Sandless Foldable Beach Wagon, $150, Hammacher
No one likes sand in their sandwich. This sand-proof wagon will be a savior for picnics or days spent on the beach.
Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, $300, Nintendo
You can game at home on the console or take this video game player with you in the car for a long road trip. "Are we there yet?" just became extinct.
Make your travel a snap with these ingenious new travel solutionsPlay Video - 4:36
Lifepack Backpack, $269, The Grommet
Step up your backpack game! With a solar-powered bank, integrated lock, rain cover and Bluetooth speakers, this backpack does it all.
Clevercrate Collapsible Crate, $18, The Grommet
These containers are perfect for storing basically anything and everything. And after you're done using them, they collapse them down to a slim layer. It couldn't be easier!
Aquabot Sprayer Bottle Top & 24oz. Bottle, $26, The Grommet
This water bottle has three settings: spray-mist, jet and shower. Each setting has a bunch of uses, both practical and fun.
Zubits Magnetic Shoe Closures, $21, The Grommet
Say goodbye to tying shoes! These magnetic shoe closures will do all of the work for you.
Pack-It Specter Compression Cube Set, $40, Eagle Creek
You'll never have to search for socks in your suitcase again. These cubes are seriously life changing.