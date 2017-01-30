It's hard to understand just how nice it is to have a soft, absorbent towel until you take a shower, reach around the curtain and get a thin, rough towel in return.
Textile expert Kathleen Huddy can help you avoid that situation. She's dishing out what to know next time you're buying towels. Happy shopping!
Material
- Cotton is both absorbent and long-lasting. The best towels are made of 100 percent Supima or Pima cotton that is combed and ring-spun.
- Bamboo towels are also absorbent but do take longer to dry than cotton. Bamboo towels have no antimicrobial or antibacterial properties. Remember, it is actually a rayon towel.
Weight
- The heavier the towel, the more absorbent it can be, says Huddy. However, towel thickness is a personal preference. While quality towels are thicker and more absorbent, thinner towels dry faster and are easier to handle, especially for people with arthritis.
Edges
- “Selvaged edges are best,” says Huddy. “But most makers don’t do that anymore, so look for double-turned edges with double-stitching.” That minimizes fraying, which is usually the first sign of wear in a towel.
Loops
- Better quality towels have tightly packed, even loops. If you can see the backing when you crease the towel, it’s a poor quality towel.
Place of origin
- According to Huddy, ultimate quality towels come from Portugal, then Turkey, then India. Over the last few years, India has made great strides in the quality of their towels.
Cost
- According to Huddy, “Anything over $30 is too much to pay for a bath towel. If the price is ridiculous, consider it a red flag and steer clear of it.”