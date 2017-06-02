share tweet pin email

After Barack Obama’s presidential term ended, there was a lot of speculation about whether his family would move back to Chicago, stay in Washington D.C. or head somewhere entirely new. The uncertainty about where they’d land was further fueled by their decision to rent in the ritzy D.C. neighborhood Kalorama.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Inside the Obamas' post-White House home: A mansion with famous neighbors Play Video - 2:17 Inside the Obamas' post-White House home: A mansion with famous neighbors Play Video - 2:17

It now looks like the Obamas have decided to stay — not just in D.C., but in the very Kalorama home they’ve been renting. In a statement quoted by Chicago Sun-Times, Kevin Lewis, an Obama spokesperson, explained, “Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property.”

Mark McFadden / McFadden Group/Washington Fine Properties The elegant home was last renovated in 2011.

Two and a half years is presumably a reference to when their youngest daughter, Sasha, will graduate high school (she attends D.C.’s prestigious Sidwell Friends School).

The Obamas’ next few years in D.C. will certainly be spent in style. The $8.3 million Tudor-style home contains nine bedrooms, 8.5-bathrooms, a cozy sitting/reading room, expansive formal gardens, and was renovated in 2011.

Mark McFadden / McFadden Group/Washington Fine Properties The formal dining room overlooks the backyard.

Inside the front door, guests are greeted by a dramatic black-and-white checked tile floor and a staircase that leads up to the second story. The dramatic details stop there, transitioning to more muted, sophisticated decor — with the second story featuring light hardwood flooring, pale grey walls and crisp white crown-and-base molding.

Mark McFadden / McFadden Group/Washington Fine Properties The gray theme continues into the kitchen.

In the kitchen, grey-and-white marble counter tops are framed by tall white cabinetry and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. The room is awash in sunlight pouring into the room through the tall, Gothic door that sits between the kitchen and dining room.

Mark McFadden / McFadden Group/Washington Fine Properties The family room is complete with floor-to-ceiling windows.

For more dramatic fair — fitting for a family who loves to entertain — the formal dining room features a hardwood ceiling, which serves as a surprising juxtaposition against the more traditional flooring, as well as a wall of black French doors leading to a gated courtyard.

Mark McFadden / McFadden Group/Washington Fine Properties This cozy sitting room is the ultimate space to read and relax.

Throughout the home, classic Tudor features, like wainscoting, built-in bookshelves and casement windows with a diamond grille pattern, add to the stately sophistication of the home.

Mark McFadden / McFadden Group/Washington Fine Properties Hoping for a barbecue invite? The backyard includes lots of outdoor living space.

With the Obama family named the most desirable celebrity neighbors of 2017, those hoping to score an invite to backyard barbecues better start looking for homes in Kalorama now.

Photos courtesy of Mark McFadden of McFadden Group/Washington Fine Properties.

Slideshow Photos Evan Joseph Images See inside celebrity homes From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes. See inside celebrity homes of Rom-com darling Meg Ryan’s former New York City loft is a beauty. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The dining room is huge compared to New York City’s typical tight spaces. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It also has office that overlooks the park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

RELATED: