Last year, "The Bachelor's" Sean and Catherine Lowe welcomed their first child, son Samuel Thomas, to the world, and this year, the fan-favorite couple have announced another new addition: a furniture line!

Yes, the reality TV stars have turned into designers and channeled their love of comfy and practical home standards into a stylish collection for Wayfair.

Home by Sean & Catherine Lowe features seating options — from a sectional big enough for the whole family to tufted and tailored-looking armchairs — that were inspired by the couple's own lifestyle.

In fact, they've even furnished their own home with items from their Wayfair Home.

"Each night after dinner, Catherine, Samuel and I will get on our Chelsea Sectional which we’ve nicknamed 'The Pit' and watch a movie or TV show together," Sean explained in a press release.

"It’s our absolute favorite time of the day because it’s just the three of us and we can all spread out on this massive six-piece sectional and leave the stresses of everyday life behind as we watch our favorite shows together. And because we’re such movie lovers, we installed a 120-inch projection screen in our game room, which compliments 'The Pit' and our lifestyle nicely. Now there’s no need to go to the theater which is nice with an 8 month old."

It's that sort of personal appeal that guided their design choices. The pair knew just what they wanted, especially when it came to the sofas — even the classic-sized ones.

"Our sofas are cozy and comfortable," Sean assured. "We’ve designed our sofas with families in mind. We want them to be a destination — a place you look forward to all day because no matter how stressful that day has been, you know you’re going to spend your evening curled up with those you love watching your favorite show or movie on the world’s most comfortable sofa."

But they consider visual appeal just as important.

"With the use of clean lines and modern framing and fabrics, we’ve created pieces that fit our contemporary design aesthetic. We’ve also created sofas of all sizes to fit any space, big or small.

The collection is made up of eight pieces — for now.

"As for the furniture, we will continue designing and creating new pieces and it’s our hope that everyone will see the love and attention to detail we put into each one," Sean said.

And as for other additions?

"We will definitely have more babies," he added. "The question is how many. I think that’s to be determined but if they are all like Samuel, I can see us having a few more. "

Interested in seeing more of their furniture collection? Scroll on!

