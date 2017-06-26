Audrey Hepburn's Los Angeles home is for sale — see inside!

share tweet pin email

Celebrities often buy homes from their fellow A-listers. But even among homes with a rich celebrity history, the Eva Gabor Estate is a standout. The home boasts many famous former residents including Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow and Audrey Hepburn.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill Audrey Hepburn is just one of the many famous people who have called this place home.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill The traditional home has a touch of old Hollywood glamour.

Paul Williams, a renowned Hollywood architect, built this traditional-style home in Holmby Hills — a prime Los Angeles location — in 1938. Socialite and actress Eva Gabor, star of “Green Acres,” snapped up the 6,414-square-foot estate in the mid-’70s and lived there for two decades. The home became known for its long-term owner and, despite its other famous tenants over the years, the name stuck.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill Now that's an entrance!

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill The dramatic staircase and large chandelier add to the home's luxe feel.

Hollywood glamour emanates from the stately, white home. From a brick paved driveway, a single red door leads into the grand foyer. A curved staircase beginning where the foyer ends draws the eye, and it’s hard to miss the enormous chandelier hanging overhead.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill The living room includes a fireplace with a marble mantel.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill This is a bookworm's dream!

A fireplace anchors the large living room, which includes a cozy reading nook with built-in bookshelves. Other living spaces in the home include a family room and two dining rooms.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill This is just one of the home's two dining rooms.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill The second dining area is smaller and cozier.

Four of the home’s six bedrooms are upstairs, while another two, described in the listing as “staff bedrooms” are located downstairs. Additionally, a 700-square-foot guesthouse and 1,000-square-foot detached office space boast several more bedrooms, bathrooms and recreational space.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill This family room has enough seating for everyone.

While iron gates and an impressive facade add to the home’s Hollywood allure, the grounds really complete the picture. The 1.1-acre lot includes a beautiful backyard with a tennis court, lush lawns, manicured gardens, a patio and a large pool.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill The spacious backyard also has a tennis court and gardens.

Adrian Anz / Courtesy of Jade Mill The backyard includes a pool for enjoying the gorgeous California weather.

Jade Mill of Jade Mill Estates holds the listing.

Photos by Adrian Anz, courtesy of Jade Mill.