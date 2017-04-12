Actress Hayden Panettiere is giving you a tour of her beautiful Nashville home

share tweet pin email

When Hayden Panettiere isn't playing country singer Juliette Barnes on the show "Nashville," she's cuddling up with her 2-year-old daughter Kaya at home in, well, Nashville.

She recently opened up her doors to People magazine, and that included a tour from the actress herself of her "humble abode."

A sign with the words “This is my happy place,” sits above the fish tank in Panettiere's house, and it’s pretty appropriate considering how much the actress loves that corner of her home.

“I never thought I would get this much joy from fish,” she said in the video. Although it’s not totally surprising, considering how much she loves the water. In fact, Panettiere worked with her friend and interior designer Benjamin Vandiver to channel the sea for some of the home decor aspects of the space.

In one of her favorite rooms in the house, Panettiere points out a large framed black-and-white photo of crashing waves and a chandelier that “looks kind of like a sea urchin.”

People

Of course there are other elements in nature represented in the 4,500 square-foot house. A bookcase is filled with logs of wood to give the space a rustic vibe. Panettiere credits Vandiver for the unique look.

“It was the most brilliant idea because we honestly had no idea what we were going to do with these little cubbies,” she said. (Bonus points if you spot the memento from the TV show "Heroes," where Panettiere played a cheerleader!)

People

In her daughter Kaya’s room, a giant giraffe watches over the crib which Panettiere jokes that she can fit in since she’s so small.

People

And the little girl’s walk-in closet might even strike envy in some fashion-addicts hearts. “Not only does she have the clothes that Mommy’s bought her, but she has my clothes from when I was a kid,” Panettiere explains.

People

