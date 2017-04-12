7 activities the whole family will enjoy this weekend

Weekends are great for catching up on rest and life in general, but they are are also a time to let loose, de-stress and have some fun.
Whether you're into family-friendly games or sitting back with a glass of wine and enjoying a movie, TODAY contributor Jill Martin is filling her shopping bag with weekend activities that won't break the bank. Get ready for some family fun!
Oversize bowling, Girl Scout cupcake mix: Sunday funday activitiesPlay Video - 4:27
Westminster Basket Case Headband Hoop Game, $9, Amazon
You're guaranteed to be the life of the party with this hoop game.
Coloring Wallpaper, $30, MailPix
Get the whole family involved in a coloring project.
Caribbean Collection, $42, The Beach Glass
Having friends over? Drinks are certainly in order. These outdoor glasses are beautiful and functional. They're acrylic, which makes them perfect for sipping cocktails on a hot day.
Girl Scouts Thin Mints Cupcake Mix, $3, Pillsbury
Calling all Girl Scouts Cookie lovers! Pillsbury has cupcake and brownie mixes based off of fan-favorite flavors.
Etna Giant Inflatable Bowling Set, $28, Amazon
Bowling party, anyone? Set this inflatable bowling set up in the basement or the backyard.
Toysmith Giant Tic-Tac-Toe Game, $14, Amazon
There's no doubt that kids will love this giant Tic-Tac-Toe set.
Triumph Sports "Big Shot" 8-in-1 Two-Player Basketball, $134, Amazon
Things just might get competitive with basketball shooting game.