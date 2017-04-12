7 activities the whole family will enjoy this weekend

share tweet pin email

Weekends are great for catching up on rest and life in general, but they are are also a time to let loose, de-stress and have some fun.

Whether you're into family-friendly games or sitting back with a glass of wine and enjoying a movie, TODAY contributor Jill Martin is filling her shopping bag with weekend activities that won't break the bank. Get ready for some family fun!

Westminster Basket Case Headband Hoop Game, $9, Amazon

Amazon

You're guaranteed to be the life of the party with this hoop game.

Coloring Wallpaper, $30, MailPix

Mailpix

Get the whole family involved in a coloring project.

Caribbean Collection, $42, The Beach Glass

The Beach Glass

Having friends over? Drinks are certainly in order. These outdoor glasses are beautiful and functional. They're acrylic, which makes them perfect for sipping cocktails on a hot day.

Girl Scouts Thin Mints Cupcake Mix, $3, Pillsbury

Pillsbury

Calling all Girl Scouts Cookie lovers! Pillsbury has cupcake and brownie mixes based off of fan-favorite flavors.

Etna Giant Inflatable Bowling Set, $28, Amazon

Amazon

Bowling party, anyone? Set this inflatable bowling set up in the basement or the backyard.

Toysmith Giant Tic-Tac-Toe Game, $14, Amazon

Amazon

There's no doubt that kids will love this giant Tic-Tac-Toe set.

Triumph Sports "Big Shot" 8-in-1 Two-Player Basketball, $134, Amazon

Amazon

Things just might get competitive with basketball shooting game.