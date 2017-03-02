6 gadgets for your household that are wacky but practical

Everyone's a sucker for collecting wacky home gadgets. From "Star Wars"-themed popcorn makers to reverse umbrellas, we can't get enough of all these crazy items!
Death Star popcorn maker, personal robot: See the wackiest new gadgetsPlay Video - 3:35
Tech expert Katie Linendoll stopped by TODAY to show us the most wackiest, yet practical, gadgets you can use in any type of household.
1. "Star Wars" Death Star Popcorn Maker, $50, Hammacher Schlemmer
The force is strong with this machine. This "Star Wars" popcorn maker makes up to 6 cups of popcorn in three minutes without requiring oil. The removable top of the Death Star functions as a serving bowl, allowing "Star Wars" fanatics to debate over whether the prequels or original films are better over a bowl of buttery popcorn!
2. Nostalgia Electronics S'mores Maker, $30, Bed Bath & Beyond
This s'mores maker will make you feel like you're camping outside underneath a warm, starry night all year round. The maker requires absolutely no flames and is completely safe to use indoors.
3. Hot Heads, $19, Firebox
Turn your face into a heatable holdable. You can stick it into a microwave to enjoy the relaxing lavender smell.
4. Windproof Reverse Umbrella, $19, Amazon
This umbrella is perfect for mothers who have no spare hands. It's completely hands-free when you're carrying it around, and since you can fold it up inside out, you won't get your car wet when throwing the umbrella onto a car seat.
5. Meural Digital Art Frame, $595, The Grommet
This digital picture frame could be worthy to hang up in a museum. That's how lifelike the frame looks! The Meural lets you show off your own photos or over 30,000 historic paintings that are included. You can easily change the artwork anytime you want via an app or gesture control.
6. Lumos Helmet, $169, Lumos
This Lumos Helmet is the first smart bicycle helmet with integrated lights, brake and turn signals. This product automatically senses when you slow down and turns all the rear lights bright solid red. The helmet is also weatherproof and has a rechargeable battery.