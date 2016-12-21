4 smart ways to reuse silica gel packets around the home

share tweet pin email

You've probably come across these weird silica gel packets from time to time — in a vitamin bottle, a shoe box or at the bottom of a new purse, for example — but do you actually know what they're for?

Many people ditch them immediately. They shouldn't be ingested, and aren't safe for pets, but that doesn't mean they should be chucked altogether. In fact, these silica gel packets are actually desiccants, or drying agents, so are actually quite useful for absorbing moisture and keeping things dry. Who knew?

Next time you find one, don’t throw it away! Instead, consider recycling them around the home. Here are four of our favorite ways to use them:

1. Toss them in with your yoga mat

The gel packets helps wick away moisture! Just throw one or two into your yoga bag, and it will help keep moisture at bay.

2. Use them to dry out a drenched phone

Don’t waste rice. Instead, place your wet phone in a plastic bag with a bunch of these packets (just remove the SIM card first). Let it sit for a few days, then try turning it on.

3. Stash a few of these packets in with important documents and photographs

They absorb moisture and keep photos from curling. Store a few with your important documents, especially if you tend to keep them stored away in a basement.

4. Extend the life of razor blades

Tired of blades going rusty all the time? After shaving, blot dry your razor, then store it in a closed container with a few of these packets. Buh-bye dull, rusty blades!