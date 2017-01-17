The 3 things mistakes you're making when mopping the floor — and how to fix them

share tweet pin email

We hate to break it to you, but most of us are doing common household chores wrong.

HGTV’s Sara Peterson is here to help. She stopped by Studio 1A Tuesday to help clarify how we’re really supposed to be cleaning, so you can get the job done efficiently and move on to better things!

How to really mop a hardwood floor

Oh mopping, the worst of all chores. But with a few simple rules, you can get the job done in no time.

Clean before you mop. Mopping isn't a one-stop shop for cleaning the floors. Always sweep, dust mop or vacuum to remove large pieces of debris and stray hair. Mop in sections. Don't set out to clean the entire floor at once. Place the mop in bucket, wring out semi dry and no matter what kind of floor you have, tackle it in sections. Mop a small area, rinse your mop completely, wring it out, then do another block. Repeat. Remember that different floors require different types of cleaning. Not all floors can be mopped with the same solution. Here's what to keep in mind:

For sealed hardwood: minimal hot water, no soap/cleaner.

For unsealed wood: Don't mop at all! Just sweep, dust mop, or vacuum instead.

For laminate floors: Use only hot water, nothing soap-based and have a very dry mop.

How to dust a table

When it comes to dusting, here are the three things to keep in mind:

Use microfiber cloths. Throw away that feather duster and grab some microfiber cloths. These cloths are available everywhere and trap dust and dirt. Spritz furniture polish. You can use the cloths as is or spritz furniture polish on the cloth and wipe to dust Wipe one direction only. Never use a back and forth motion. the proper dusting technique is single swipes, from left to right. Pick a direction and stick to it.

How to dust a lamp shade

For a lamp shade, use a lint roller or the microfiber cloth for a once-over. And don't forget the bulbs! Give the bulbs a one-cover with a cloth as a dirty bulb emits 20 percent less light. (If your lamp shade is pleated, you'll have to use the brush attachment on your vacuum.)

How to vacuum

