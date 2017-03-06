19 smart things to pack for your spring break getaway

share tweet pin email

When it comes to spring vacation (or, let's face it, ANY vacation), the best parts of your experience rarely involve packing, boarding flights or standing at the baggage claim trying to decipher your black suitcase from all the rest.

Thankfully, there are easy ways to make the prep and the travel portions a bit more effortless. We've picked 19 of our favorite must-have travel accessories to keep you on track, organized and packed like a pro. And the best part? They won't drag you down or take time away from the things that matter — the sights, the sounds, the food and the memories. Bon Voyage!

1. Dégagé Anti Skimming Passport Case, $32, Mochi Things

Mochi Things

This smart passport case is outfitted with a specialized 3M film to protect your e-passport from being read by unauthorized RFID readers. It's the small details that matter.

2. OSTRICHPILLOW® Light, $45, Ostrichpillow

Ostrichpillow

Looks weird, but totally genius! It functions as both a neck pillow or eye mask — take your pick.

3. Anything Pouch, $28, Artifact Bag Co.

Artifact Bag Co.

These handy organizers are made from waterproof antique awning cloth, and are conveniently portable for any off-island jaunts.

4. Reusable Tote Bag, $12, Flip & Tumble

flipandtumble.com

Take it to the market ... take it sightseeing ... take it everywhere! It's lightweight and machine washable. When you're done, roll it back into it's own little pouch for safekeeping.

5. How to Pack by Hitha Palepu, $14, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

No matter what kind of trip you're taking or where you're going, this handy helper will have sensible suggestions to pack by.

6. Sony H.ear on Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone, $228, Amazon

Amazon

Easy traveling means not being bogged down by your stuff. These colorful headphones fold up when not in use and run on Bluetooth, so you can ditch the need for wires.

Bonus: noise cancelling means that dialogue from on-board movies won't seep in.

7. Hello Gorgeous Delilah Toiletry Roll, $85, Boulevard

Boulevard

This very handy and very pack-able roll-up dopp kit features four separate and transparent compartments to keep make-up brushes and cosmetics separate from your toothbrush and toiletries.

8. Quick Dry Beach Towel, $20, Dock & Bay

Dock & Bay

This stylishly stripey beach towel is absorbent, lightweight and very quick to dry. What's better than that?

9. F1 Fitness Kit, $48, Flight 001

Flight 001

Take your workout with you wherever you go with this handy kit, which includes an exercise manual, lightweight jump rope and three resistance bands of varying strengths.

10. F1 Shades Ray Eye Mask, $16, Flight 001

Flight 001

This lightweight eye mask soothes tired eyes while you fly the open skies.

11. "Not Your Bag" Amelia Luggage Tag, $28, Boulevard

Boulevard

This very direct luggage tag says everything so you don't need to.

12. Rolling Tote, $178, Baggalini

Baggalini

Sure,it's petite, but it offers very big packing possibilities. It stores everything from your laptop to your clothes, cosmetics and more, so you can walk on or off a plane without missing a beat.

13. Felt Glasses Pom Pom Pouch, $31, Mochi Things

Mochi Things

This soft carrying case for shades also comes with a handy key ring and is great for taking on the go.

14. Reversible Bayside Bucket Hat, $48, Coolibar

Coolibar

Not only is this linen-cotton cap reversible, it's UPF 50+, so perfect for strolling on sunny days.

15. The Power Trip- Metallic Gold, $32, Ban.do

Ban.do

This fancy power packet comes with a durable cord and two types of adapters so you can plug in and juice up everywhere.

16. Suki Travel Journal- Coastal Getaway, $17, Chronicle Books

Chronicle Books

This sweet travel journal not only has pages to fill with your travel memories, it also has pockets for storing scrapbook mementos like ticket stubs, pamphlets and stamps.

17. F1 Air Supplies Luggage Tag Set, $12 (set of 2), Flight 001

Flight 001

For the person who has to check bags, these are for you. They're made of durable rubber and are meant to last through many visits through customs.

18. Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Cube Set, $40 for set of 3, Travelsmith

Travelsmith

Lightweight and perfect for keeping things clean, organized and perfectly contained.

19. Pocket World Map, $2, Mochi Things

Mochi Things

This analog accessory is perfect for tucking alongside a passport. It's great for world travelers who want to mark where they've been around the globe, or for anyone looking to get their bearings.