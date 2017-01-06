This 17th-century barn is the perfect tiny home inside

share tweet pin email

Who knew living in a barn could actually be appealing? After checking out this 17th century barn, we see the light.

Located in Thursford, England, this barn seems to retain the appeal of its original architecture with some TLC and upgrades to give it a modern feeling. But the property also has some secrets.

Built into the wall and camouflaged by matching paint, each door is practically invisible, save for the simple silver hinges and handle that allow you to open it.

A bedroom on the first floor can be accessed behind one door. And behind another, you’ll find a birch plywood staircase that leads to the second floor master bedroom. According to the listing, the upstairs bedroom space is similarly built in birch ply and is designed to accommodate a king-size bed that slots into the space.

Other upgrades to the home include a floor-to-ceiling slatted window on one wall that lets sunlight flood the main space. The original exposed rafters and flint walls are now whitewashed giving it a more clean and modern look, and the first floor features an open floor place of living, dining and kitchen space fitted with an AGA cooker.

The barn’s current owners use it as a holiday rental, which generates about £20,000 ($24,500) a year in income, according to the listing. The asking price for the entire home is £280,000, or around $343,000. If you're interested in barn living, visit the listing at The Modern House.