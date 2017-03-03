share tweet pin email

Everyone who has ever looked for an apartment to call their own in New York City knows just how difficult it can be to find a decent and affordable space in the city's ever changing real estate market. One city dweller, actor Anthony Triolo, found a way to embrace the tiny living spaces he encountered when he first moved to the city six years ago: by transforming the 150-square-foot space he rented into livable man cave.

Triolo, who has been in movies like "How to Be Single," and his Upper West Side apartment recently went viral thanks to a New York Magazine feature showcasing his small city digs.

“I was like, 'This place is so small,'” Triolo told TODAY Home of the moment he first walked into the apartment. “But it was clean and the bathroom was really nice.” The apartment had no kitchen yet, so he put one in himself.

Having a degree in architecture from Temple University helped him design some space-saving elements that had dual functionality.

Thanks to some IKEA metal shelves, Triolo was able to add more storage to the kitchen. To keep things neat and tidy, he used baskets to hide the clutter. For the counter space — which doubles as a desktop — he says he splurged on a custom marble countertop and metal frame from Studium.

The high chair and stool under the sink came from West Elm, and he opted for an over-sized chair from Crate and Barrel in place of a sofa. The matching ottoman sits in front of it acting as extra seating and a coffee table.

Anthony Triolo at home.

“It’s really small but it doesn’t feel like a dorm room since I have some pretty high-end things,” he said.

He also replaced the ladder to the loft bed and flooring, adding a sleeker more sophisticated feel to the room.

Triolo made sure to add plenty of unique storage opportunities around the space, like the bookcase that holds his clothes which doubles as a place to display decorative pieces.

What started out as a temporary living space seems to have grown on Triolo. “It’s not a lot to maintain,” he said of his favorite part about living in the space. “I pay a low rent and I don’t have this huge overhead hanging over me all the time.”

The hardest part, he says, is keeping it organized since there’s no room for clutter. “You have to stay on top of it and put everything away.”

“I just feel very comfortable here and I don’t have any plans to move,” he said.