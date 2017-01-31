Hosting a Super Bowl party? Here are 15 must-have items you'll want on hand

Are you ready for some football? We're just days away from the next football face-off, when the New England Patriots will take the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Game day is Sunday, February 5, which is coming up quickly, but there's still time to pull off hosting an amazing Super Bowl party.
Regardless of what team you're rooting for, here are just a few things to get you into a fun football frame of mind. Go team!
Super Bowl party foods: Sausage chili, guacamolePlay Video - 4:35
1. Stadium Bottle Opener, $12, Uncommon Goods
Look closely to see the cool stadium-inspired design, then pop open a cold one to enjoy with the game.
2. Football Playbook Glasses, $42, Uncommon Goods
These playbook-inspired glasses will keep guests sipping along while talking game-day strategy.
3. Big Dips: Cheese, Salsa, Pesto, Hummus by James Bradford, $14.99, Amazon
There's no such thing as having too many appetizers when the game is on! This book from James Bradford makes it easy to drum up dip-worthy apps that require little to no cooking.
4. Wilton 4-Piece Football Cookie Cutter Set, $3.96, Amazon
Want to serve something sweet to your guests? Bake up homemade goodness with this football-themed cookie cutter set, which includes a flag, football, jersey and helmet.
5. FEED Wood Lazy Susan, $74, West Elm
This wooden and black marble cutting board is chic enough for a fancier party, but stands up to hearty Superbowl party snacks, too.
6. Whirly-Pop Popcorn Popper, $29.95, Sur la Table
This 6-quart popper can easily make enough popcorn for the whole team!
7. Football Throw Pillow, $26.99, Wayfair
This plush pillow is adds a sporty decor touch.
8. Game Day Goodies, $58.50, Mouth
Mix up your snack rotation with this assortment of cool munchies from Mouth.
9. TableTopit Football Field Tablecloth, $24.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
Can't make it to the field? Bring it to your table ... as a covering, that is.
10. Yard Line Football Field Design Square Beer Coasters, $29.97, Amazon
These coasters are your number one defense against cup rings. Use 'em!
11. Rio Chip & Dip, $29.95, Crate & Barrel
It just won't be a party without chips and salsa. Stock up accordingly and use this dish!
12. Martin Copper Beverage Tub, $99.95, Crate & Barrel
This wide polished, copper tub is perfect for cooling down a six-pack or few.
13. Pizza Plate, $35, Libastyle
14. Copper Cheese Spreaders, $49, West Elm
Cover the spread isn't a phrase just meant for the game! These copper spreaders will come in handy for humus, cheese and dip, too.
15. Football Popcorn Box, $6, Etsy
Keep popcorn and other small snacks contained (and off your floor) in these cute field boxes.