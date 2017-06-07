12 gadgets that will make perfect Father's Day or graduation gifts

Do you have a gift for your favorite guy yet?
If not, you still have time to come up with a gift that he'll love — and tech expert Katie Linendoll is here to help you. She's selected 12 of the hottest gadgets for Father's Day or even graduation.
iPhone camera grip, 'Star Wars' BB-8 floor lamp and other gadgets for dads, gradsPlay Video - 5:06
Star Wars Pizza Cutter, $10, ThinkGeek
Your giftee will always smile when he uses this awesome "Star Wars" pizza cutter.
Night Runner 270 Shoe Lights, $55, Night Runner 270
These shoe lights are a great gift to keep runners safe during evening jogs.
The Taster Homebrew Beer Kit, $99, The Grommet
Beer enthusiasts will absolutely love brewing beer in the comfort of their own kitchen.
BB-8 Life-size LED Floor Lamp, $130, ThinkGeek
"Star Wars" fans will feel like they are actually in another galaxy with this life-size BB-8 lamp.
Mountain Buggy, $99, The Grommet
This is the perfect gift for kids to give to their dad — and it's a great way to spend time together!
Lighted Grill Tools Gift Set, $80, The Grommet
For the dad or grad who loves to have late-night barbecues.
Expressive Cyclist Lights, $60, Hammacher Schlemmer
Your guy will love to show off his bike with these cool cyclist lights.
Convertabrief, $199, Eagle Creek
This bag easily transforms from a professional briefcase to an adventure backpack in a flash.
Personalized BBQ Set, $50, Personal Creations
Let your dad or grad feel like the king of the grill with this personalized barbecue set.
3 fun DIY projects kids can do with Dad for Father's DayPlay Video - 3:51
Pictar, $100, Mymiggo.com
No more blurry cell phone shots! This attachment will instantly transform an iPhone to a real camera.
The RC Zamboni Machine Cooler, $399, Hammacher Schlemmer
This is the ultimate gift for a hockey lover!
Classic Drink Mixer, $149, Cuisinart
This drink mixer can mix anything from milkshakes to pancake mix.