12 gadgets that will make perfect Father's Day or graduation gifts

Do you have a gift for your favorite guy yet?

If not, you still have time to come up with a gift that he'll love — and tech expert Katie Linendoll is here to help you. She's selected 12 of the hottest gadgets for Father's Day or even graduation.

Star Wars Pizza Cutter, $10, ThinkGeek

Your giftee will always smile when he uses this awesome "Star Wars" pizza cutter.

Night Runner 270 Shoe Lights, $55, Night Runner 270

These shoe lights are a great gift to keep runners safe during evening jogs.

The Taster Homebrew Beer Kit, $99, The Grommet

Beer enthusiasts will absolutely love brewing beer in the comfort of their own kitchen.

BB-8 Life-size LED Floor Lamp, $130, ThinkGeek

"Star Wars" fans will feel like they are actually in another galaxy with this life-size BB-8 lamp.

Mountain Buggy, $99, The Grommet

This is the perfect gift for kids to give to their dad — and it's a great way to spend time together!

Lighted Grill Tools Gift Set, $80, The Grommet

For the dad or grad who loves to have late-night barbecues.

Expressive Cyclist Lights, $60, Hammacher Schlemmer

Your guy will love to show off his bike with these cool cyclist lights.

Convertabrief, $199, Eagle Creek

This bag easily transforms from a professional briefcase to an adventure backpack in a flash.

Personalized BBQ Set, $50, Personal Creations

Let your dad or grad feel like the king of the grill with this personalized barbecue set.

Pictar, $100, Mymiggo.com

No more blurry cell phone shots! This attachment will instantly transform an iPhone to a real camera.

The RC Zamboni Machine Cooler, $399, Hammacher Schlemmer

This is the ultimate gift for a hockey lover!

Classic Drink Mixer, $149, Cuisinart

This drink mixer can mix anything from milkshakes to pancake mix.