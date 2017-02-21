share tweet pin email

What's better than a mug of cocoa to get you through the fog and chill of a winter's day? Not much. But for true chocolate addicts, hot chocolate isn't a Valentine's-only treat. And, from what we're seeing on the market, new hot chocolate products are bringing a slew of amazing flavors and drinking experiences straight to your mug. Get ready to say hello to your new favorite cup of cocoa!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Nutella hot chocolate, warm cider, more: 5 recipe hacks to ease winter's chill Play Video - 3:08 Nutella hot chocolate, warm cider, more: 5 recipe hacks to ease winter's chill Play Video - 3:08

11 haute hot chocolate treats that will blow your mind

1. Peppi-mint handcrafted marshmallows, $6, Plush Puffs

Plush Puffs

These marvelous mallows are great as is, but we like to float one in a mug of cocoa instead. Amazing!

2. Wicked hot chocolate, $20, Jacquest Torres Chocolate

Jacquest Torres Chocolate

This wicked spin on the traditional drink mix features allspice, cinnamon, ground ancho chili peppers and smoked, ground chipotle chili peppers. If you love heat and drinks with a kick, this is for you.

3. Peppermint drinking chocolate, $18, Christopher Elbow Chocolates

Christopher Elbow Chocolates

This European style drinking chocolate has a hint of peppermint for those who want more in their mug.

4. Classic hot chocolate, $13, Moonstruck Chocolate Co

Moonstruck Chocolate Co

Purists will appreciate this classic mix. Bonus: a very pretty tin that will look great on the shelf!

5. Mint chocolate chip snackable marshmallows, $4, Smash Mallow

Smashmallow.com

These snackable marshmallows marry mint and chocolate chips into one super delish treat.

6. 1666 Italian citrus elixir, $15, Kakawa Chocolate

Kakawa Chocolate

This drink elixir blends together rich chocolate and yummy citrus and is oh so delicious.

7. Ginger cardamom hot chocolate, $12, Mouth

Mouth

If you love the taste of chai, you'll dig this hot chocolate, which comes in pouches so you can treat yourself when the mood for chocolate strikes.

8. Raspberry marshmallows, $10, Three Tarts

Three Tarts

Tangy, sweet and absolutely perfect on top of a steaming mug of cocoa.

9. Cacao lavender mint drinking chocolate, $11, Flying Bird Botanicals

Flying Bird Botanicals

If you love a little floral essence in your drinks, this drinking cocoa from Flying Bird won't disappoint.

10. Hot chocolate stirring sticks, $18, Terrain

Terrain

If you've got a boiling cup of milk or water at the ready, these stirring sticks will do the rest.

11. Bacon bourbon sutra marshmallows, $6, Viveltre Gourmet Confections

viveltre.com

These amazing marshmallows featuring a hit of bacon and bourbon are for when your cocoa needs something stronger than whipped cream.

Market work by Louise Gore, on Instagram @LouisePGore