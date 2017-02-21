What's better than a mug of cocoa to get you through the fog and chill of a winter's day? Not much. But for true chocolate addicts, hot chocolate isn't a Valentine's-only treat. And, from what we're seeing on the market, new hot chocolate products are bringing a slew of amazing flavors and drinking experiences straight to your mug. Get ready to say hello to your new favorite cup of cocoa!
Nutella hot chocolate, warm cider, more: 5 recipe hacks to ease winter's chillPlay Video - 3:08
1. Peppi-mint handcrafted marshmallows, $6, Plush Puffs
These marvelous mallows are great as is, but we like to float one in a mug of cocoa instead. Amazing!
2. Wicked hot chocolate, $20, Jacquest Torres Chocolate
This wicked spin on the traditional drink mix features allspice, cinnamon, ground ancho chili peppers and smoked, ground chipotle chili peppers. If you love heat and drinks with a kick, this is for you.
3. Peppermint drinking chocolate, $18, Christopher Elbow Chocolates
This European style drinking chocolate has a hint of peppermint for those who want more in their mug.
4. Classic hot chocolate, $13, Moonstruck Chocolate Co
Purists will appreciate this classic mix. Bonus: a very pretty tin that will look great on the shelf!
5. Mint chocolate chip snackable marshmallows, $4, Smash Mallow
These snackable marshmallows marry mint and chocolate chips into one super delish treat.
6. 1666 Italian citrus elixir, $15, Kakawa Chocolate
This drink elixir blends together rich chocolate and yummy citrus and is oh so delicious.
7. Ginger cardamom hot chocolate, $12, Mouth
If you love the taste of chai, you'll dig this hot chocolate, which comes in pouches so you can treat yourself when the mood for chocolate strikes.
8. Raspberry marshmallows, $10, Three Tarts
Tangy, sweet and absolutely perfect on top of a steaming mug of cocoa.
9. Cacao lavender mint drinking chocolate, $11, Flying Bird Botanicals
If you love a little floral essence in your drinks, this drinking cocoa from Flying Bird won't disappoint.
10. Hot chocolate stirring sticks, $18, Terrain
If you've got a boiling cup of milk or water at the ready, these stirring sticks will do the rest.
11. Bacon bourbon sutra marshmallows, $6, Viveltre Gourmet Confections
These amazing marshmallows featuring a hit of bacon and bourbon are for when your cocoa needs something stronger than whipped cream.
Market work by Louise Gore, on Instagram @LouisePGore