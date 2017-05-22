10 grilling tools you need to take your summer barbecues to the next level

share tweet pin email

Just in time for all your Memorial Day barbecues, Adam Rapoport of Bon Appetit stopped by to reveal the best new grilling gear you can buy now.

Whether you're looking for the perfect smoky flavor or a few clever accessories to step up your game, we've got everything you could possibly need to realize your dream of becoming the ultimate grill master.

Southern Country 2-in-1 Electric Smoker, $110, Sur la Table

This clever two-in-one appliance is a snap to convert from a water smoker into an electric grill. With its interlocking hood and base, the system is easily portable, too!

Digital Electric Smoker with SmartChef Wi-Fi-Enabled Technology, $400, Char-Broil

This smart smoking system is on the cutting edge of grilling technology. Once hooked up to your smartphone, it can tell you when you need to add the meat, when the meal is ready, the temperature of the meat and even the estimated cooking time. It's almost as if you don't need to do any work at all!

Smoker Box, $40, Williams Sonoma

This simple smoker box is the perfect low-tech alternative if you're looking to try out a smoking technique for the first time. Add wood chips to the bottom of the box, along with any herbs or spices you're planning to add, and lay the box on the grill for the perfect wood-smoked flavor.

The Smoking Gun, $100, Sur la Table

This cleverly named device is the perfect way to add a hint of smoky flavor to any dish. Choose any kind of flavored wood chips, and pull the trigger for a natural and effortless flavor enhancement.

The Velocity Grill, $160, Velocity Grill

The Velocity Grill is the ultimate portable grill. It's perfect for camping and tailgating, and it can reach temperatures from 200 degrees to 1,000 degrees in just minutes.

City Grill, $475, Kenyon

The City Grill from Kenyon is the perfect option for any city dwellers who want to experience that grilling taste but don't have the backyard space for a grill. It's engineered to be perfectly smokeless, and easily fits in a kitchen or on a balcony.

Barbecue Fork Thermometer, $24, Williams Sonoma

This classic barbecue fork features a copper tip and thermometer that will tell you the temperature of your food in just three seconds.

Yoshi Copper Grill Mat, $20, Yoshi Copper Grill Mat

This copper mat makes grilling a much cleaner cooking experience. The heat goes through the mat so you still get those desired grill marks on your steak, but it keeps your grill clean. The mat itself is dishwasher safe, so you can use it again and again.

Six Medium Grilling Planks, $21, Wildwood Grilling Outlet

This set of six planks gives you a variety of wood types in the same pack. From cedar to cherry, try out each for a different flavor, and see which ones you like best. After you're done cooking on the plank, wash it down with soap and water and you can reuse it later.

Basting & BBQ Brush Set, $18, Sur la Table

This tool is great for anyone trying to spread barbecue sauce on a big piece of meat. You fill the container with whatever sauce you want, and squeeze the brush to draw it into the handle — and then brush away!

