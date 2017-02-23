1 simple thing that will add value and ambiance to your kitchen

share tweet pin email

When it comes to kitchens, some design trends have more staying power over others. For example, while speckled granite countertops may have been alluring a few years ago, they're now a fading trend, much like short cabinets and even a variety of certain paint colors.

Then there are trends that become the norm, because they just make sense, like this one from professional house flipper and designer Sidney Torres, host of CNBC's new show "The Deed," which premieres on Wednesday, March 1 on CNBC and is dubbed as a series that "turns flipping nightmares into money-making deals."

Torres, who's built his life and brand around creating magnificent living spaces, has seen his share of trends come and go. But there's one design tip in particular that he's loyal to for creating amazing ambiance in the kitchen: downlighting the backsplash.

"Here's one simple thing you can do when renovating a kitchen, and it doesn't cost that much," says Torres in a promotional video for the design series. "It's a strip of light you can buy at the hardware store and it downlights the backsplash and gives a great ambiance."

Torres continues: "I think it's smart, I think it's key. It's something that doesn't cost a lot but makes a big difference when you're trying to sell the house."

We think that's a bright idea!

For those looking to update their backsplash area, there's a simple solution for that, too: peel-and-stick wall tiles!