Valentine's Day is a "love it or hate it" day for many Americans. When you're single, it can take on far more importance because it can make you feel badly about being solo. If you're part of a couple, you may feel it is just another Hallmark holiday, and boycott it.

Both viewpoints are silly and I'm here to help transform this day into one that you'll love — even if you hate it! Here are seven easy ways to do it — and put a smile on your face.

Let's start with singles:

1. Know that you're not alone on this day.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 43 percent of the adult population is single — and you are FAR from the last single person left on Earth (even though it feels that way sometimes). Almost one in two adults are single, so breathe and know that you're in excellent company, nationwide.

2. Treat yourself.

Do that one thing that you LOVE to do for yourself that is a little luxury. It could be a no-chip manicure with red polish, buying that new handbag you've had your eye on or getting some lash extensions (there is NOTHING like a good set of lashes to make you feel sexy).

3. Don't spend the night alone.

Call your single pals who are FUN (leave the Debbie Downers at home), and head out for the night! Maybe treat yourselves to a beautiful steak dinner, or head to a sports bar to catch a game (no couples are going to be hanging out in a sports bar) — so it's guaranteed to be full of fun single people.

4. Host a game night.

There is something magical about playing games at home with a bunch of friends, maybe with some cocktails to sip on! My favorites are Taboo, Boggle or Cards Against Humanity — but find your favorite and set it up. Your friends will have a blast, and thank you for a wonderful night.

Now, on to couples! Valentine's Day can set unreal expectations on both you and your significant other. It's best to adjust your perspective and change how you think about the day. Here's how to do it:

1. Look at Valentine's Day as a day of "partner appreciation and love."

Embrace the red and pink around you — and make it a day to write a list of the top 10 things you love about your partner. I gave my husband a list like this, and he cherishes it! It can be full of the little things he does — one of my top five faves about my husband was that he brings me a hot cup of coffee in bed every morning as I scroll through my emails!

2. Reminisce about your best memories together.

Talk about how you met and all of the amazing times you've had together. It will be a night that potentially becomes another great memory for you!

3. Put your heart into it.

If you really get into the spirit of it, and want to do something "heart" based, but are on a budget, take a frozen pizza and cut it into a heart, or organize a plate of fruit in the shape of a heart. I do this for my kids, and it puts a smile on their faces every single year!