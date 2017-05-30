Summer of Yes: See what goals our anchors are trying to achieve this summer

share tweet pin email

This summer, TODAY wants to inspire you to try something you always wanted to do — and our anchors are going to be right there with you.

For our series "Summer of Yes," TODAY anchors will be spending their summer crossing an item off their bucket lists. For Savannah, that means hitting the tennis court.

"It's not going to surprise anyone that I wasn't a great athlete growing up," Savannah said. "I've always been a klutz. I've never been good at sports. I always as the last person chose for any sports team."

While she spent her summers at tennis camp when she was growing up, she's been wanting to sharpen her tennis skills as an adult. She'll be working on getting better at tennis each week, and fortunately for her, a few tennis pros have some advice.

"One tip I like to give people is to say just win," Serena Williams told Savannah in a video. "Works for me."

Savannah's goal for the summer: Beat Matt Lauer in a tennis match. Stay tuned to find out if it happens — and watch TODAY Wednesday to see what Carson Daly is going to try this summer!

If you have something in mind that you always wanted to try, we want to know about it! Tell TODAY what's on your list here.

