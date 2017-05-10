Summer Shape-Up Challenge: Try this week's workout!

share tweet pin email

It's week two of TODAY's Summer Shape-Up Challenge! While three TODAY viewers to participate in the challenge on air, you can follow along with them at home.

One viewer will only follow Obi Obadike's exercise regimen, one will follow Joy Bauer's Drop 10 TODAY meal plan and the third viewer will do both. Here's the week two workout plan from Obi!

Week two workout:

Complete this workout on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Repeat the entire circuit five times.

1. Chair dips

Obi Obadike

These will work the backs of your arms and your triceps. Place your arms on a bench or a chair, shoulder-width apart. Keep your feet a couple of feet apart, bended at the knees. Bend your elbows to lower your butt to the ground, but don't let it touch the ground, then raise your body back up. Perform for 10 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

2. Burpees

Obi Obadike

Drop your arms to the ground, and jump your legs back into a plank position. Then jump your legs back to your arms and explode upward into a jump. Repeat for 15 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

3. Wall sits or squat hold

Obi Obadike

You can perform this exercise with your back supported against the wall, keeping your knees bent as you hold in this position. Or, you can practice a static squat hold, if you're doing this workout outside and don't have a wall. Hold for 30 seconds, rest for 10 seconds.

4. Ski jumps

Perform a lateral jump, from side to side for 15 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds.

5. Push-ups

Start in a plank position, and bend your elbows to bring your upper body close the ground. If this exercise is too difficult, bend your knees and lift your lower legs off of the ground to perform a modified push-up. Perform this exercise for 10 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

6. Suicides

Obi Obadike

Pick two points, a short distance apart. You could put cones down or articles of clothing to mark the points. Then quickly run between the points, lowering to touch the ground when you reach each side. Continue for 20 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds.

7. Dumbbell triceps kickbacks

Start with a dumbbell in each hand, and your palms facing your torso. While keeping your upper arms stationary, use your triceps to fully extend the arm. Perform for 15 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, then repeat the circuit.

color share link Meet the 3 viewers taking on TODAY's Summer Shape-Up Challenge Play Video - 5:52 Meet the 3 viewers taking on TODAY's Summer Shape-Up Challenge Play Video - 5:52

Complete the following workout on Tuesday and Thursday. Repeat the entire circuit five times.

1. Mountain climbers

Start in plank position. Mimic a running movement by bringing your knees towards your upper body. Try for your right knee to touch your left elbow, and vice versa. Repeat for 15 seconds and rest for 15 seconds.

2. Couch push-up

Repeat for 10 seconds, rest for 10-15 seconds.

3. Vertical jumps

Jump forward and backward for 10 seconds, rest for 10-15 seconds.

4. Chair squats

Practice your squat form by using a chair: Keeping your back straight, lower your butt into the chair. When it hits the sit, stand back up and raise your glutes as you stand. Repeat for 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds.

5. Jumping jacks

Repeat for 15 seconds, rest for 10 seconds.

6. Lunges

color share link Simple exercises to strengthen your legs Play Video - 1:05 Simple exercises to strengthen your legs Play Video - 1:05

Start with your legs hip-width apart. Step one leg forward and bend both legs in a 90-degree angle. Repeat this movement for 15 seconds, but alternate legs as you continue. Rest for 10 seconds.

RELATED:

Obi Obadike is a fitness expert and is the author of "The Cut: Lose Up To 10 Pounds In 10 Days And Sculpt Your Best Body."