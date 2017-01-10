share tweet pin email

Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies because the milk powder ingredients might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

The recall began with Bloomer Chocolate Company due to concern about the snack cake's confectionery coating, made by Valley Milk Products.

At the same time, Palmer Candy Company recalled some of its holiday chocolate products, including almond bark and Christmas tree pretzels, because they also contained the milk powder ingredient from Valley Milk Products. For a list of the Palmer chocolate candies go to the FDA recall page.

fda.gov No illnesses have been reported, but if you have these Twinkies, don't eat them. Return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

This recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes (9 individually wrapped cakes in a box, as pictured below).

This recall does not affect any other Hostess products. The recalled products were sold throughout the United States.

The recalls are out of an abundance of caution — no illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the confectionery coating sampled has tested positive for salmonella.

Salmonella is a common cause of food poisoning. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps. It can affect a wide range of foods, including pork, chicken, tuna and vegetables.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.